MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a contract with Mosaic Health System for athletic training services at the high school and middle school during its regular meeting last week.
The district’s longtime athletic trainer Paul Snow is retiring and the district reached an agreement with Mosaic to provide services of a similar nature.
After exploring a couple different options for providing top-level care for district athletes, the leadership team met with Mosaic.
“We really do feel like this is going to be a very good fit for our school district,” Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told board members.
He explained the process would be that Mosaic would collect applications and present finalists to the district who will have final say over the trainer. That trainer would work at both the high and middle schools, though he said there would likely be more involvement at the high school level.
Board member Traci Westfall asked how often the trainer would be available at the school. Lightfoot said the service would be similar to how it is now, so they would be available daily. High School Principal Thom Alvarez said check-in would be at 2 p.m., the trainer would meet with Activities Director Mat Beu to go over the day’s schedule and the trainer would stay until the final practice or home event is completed.
“You know it’s a pretty good deal for us in terms of I think our coverage will be seamless,” he said, except for some of the early morning availability that Snow provided.
The trainer will also be available for all home sports events and all road varsity football games. Westfall asked about home middle school games and Alvarez said on the middle school side the deal is somewhat a la carte, and the district will ask for all middle school home football games, the wrestling tournament and some of the larger athletic events.
Board member Kelley Baldwin asked if it would be the same coverage that Snow does now.
“I think Paul gives a level of coverage that I don’t know that you can get, but I truly, I think the amount of time that they’re going to be here, the kids will still have the ability to come in for treatment ...” Alvarez said.
Board member JR Kurz asked about the financial side of the new agreement and how it compares to the previous trainer contract.
Lightfoot said it’s very “comparable” to the district’s current costs for this service, around $15,000 for the high school and another $5,000 to $6,000 for the middle school.
“It’s always good to have local partnerships …” Kurz said. “I appreciate you guys looking into that.”
The board approved the contract with Baldwin abstaining, since a family member may be providing the service.
2023-2024 school calendar
Board members held a second reading of the 2023-2024 school calendar. According to the calendar, the school year would begin on Aug. 22 and end on May 22.
Kurz asked what staff has noted about it. Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz said administration sent out an email regarding the calendar last week, but hasn’t received any comments yet.
Lightfoot told the board that they are in a bit of a holding pattern right now.
“We’re working with our transportation, looking at the bell schedules (to) maybe work through some issues we have currently,” he said. “ … Maybe giving them some more instructional time at our elementary and making sure that our transportation runs as smooth as it can.”
Board president Josh McKim asked about the length of both semesters and noted that in years past it had been somewhat unbalanced.
Klotz said due to the start date being limited by the state, and because high school staff would like to wrap up the first semester before the holiday break, the first semester is still shorter than the second by around 10 days. He explained that the state requires the first day of school to be no more than 14 days before Labor Day for all school districts.
The board will take up the calendar again at a future date.
Other Maryville R-II news
- At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the board is planning to hold a work session in the central office conference room regarding the long-range facility plan. Incite Design Studios will take the board through results of an architectural study of the district’s buildings, facilities and staff surveys.
- The board approved changing its regular February meeting to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the central office conference room.
Personnel
Resignations
- Jayne McFarland, speech language pathologist at early childhood center and early childhood program support, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
- Catrina Pelton, social studies teacher at high school and academic team head coach at high school, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
- Adrean Eskew, special education teacher at high school, wrestling head coach at high school and baseball assistant coach at high school, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
Reassignments
- Rodney Bade, eighth grade science teacher at middle school, reassigned to 2023-2024 teacher at high school
- Valerie Clements, office manager at middle school, reassigned to payroll at central office effective May 1, 2023
Recommendations for Employment
- Miranda Palmer, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Jan. 19, 2023
- Ryan Edwards, 2023-24 instrumental music assistant director at high school and middle school
- Tammy Vandivert, paraprofessional at high school, effective Jan. 19, 2023
- Lesley Schulte, administrative assistant at central office, effective Feb. 6, 2023 and Board of Education secretary, effective April 1, 2023
Extra Duty Assignments
- Ryan Edwards, instrumental music assistant director at high school and middle school and musical pit band director at high school
- Maggie Graves, middle school special services provider, 2023 MMS intramural boys basketball coach
Additional personnel items
- The board approved a one-year extension (through June 30, 2026) on the contract for Superintendent Logan Lightfoot.
- The substitute lists were approved.