Maryville R-II Board of Education president Josh McKim presents Halle Wilson, daughter of Todd and Stephanie Wilson (shown at right), with the district’s John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Future Builders, the educational foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. “Halle, we are so glad that you are representing Maryville R-II. Congratulations,” Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a contract with Mosaic Health System for athletic training services at the high school and middle school during its regular meeting last week.

The district’s longtime athletic trainer Paul Snow is retiring and the district reached an agreement with Mosaic to provide services of a similar nature.

