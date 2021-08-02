MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education took care of several items during its brief meeting on July 21.
Board members approved an agreement with the city of Maryville to continue the school resource officer program and student transportation services with St. Gregory’s school at an amount of $409.84 per pupil.
The board approved continuing with the same facility usage fees and added a robotics sponsor to the pay schedule.
Board members also set a public hearing date for the 2021-2022 budget and levy at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18
Personnel
Resignations
- Chris Koontz, district maintenance, effective Aug. 10
- Keston Oltman, youth development worker at ES and ECC, effective June 23
- Leslie Ackman, paraprofessional at the elementary school, effective July 21
Reassignment
- Tom Dwight, part-time football assistant coach at high school, reassigned to full-time football assistant coach at high school
Recommendations for Employment
- Jim Boswell, part-time fleet technician/inter-district mail, effective Aug. 16
- Bailey Bloss, paraprofessional at elementary school
- Jordan Spire, paraprofessional at elementary school
- Trevor McKie, paraprofessional at learning center
Extra Duty Assignment
- Phil Stone, 2021-2022 robotics sponsor