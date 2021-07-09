MARYVILLE, Mo. — During a special meeting held July 1, the Maryville R-II Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 salary schedule for a visually impaired teacher.
Personnel
Resignations
- Travis Hoffman, evening custodian at high school, effective June 24
- Kendall Harkrider, fleet technician, effective June 30
- Tim Conn, teacher at learning center; baseball assistant coach at high school; boys basketball assistant coach at high school, effective July 1
Reassignments
- Linda Stiens, 2021-2022 evening custodian at high school, reassigned to evening custodian at elementary school, effective July 1
Recommendations for Employment
- Erin Cook, 2021-2022 paraprofessional at early childhood center
- Anne Chambers, part-time teacher for the visually impaired
- Jessica Nelson, 2021-2022 volleyball assistant coach at high school