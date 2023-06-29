MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a fairly short meeting last week, the Maryville R-II Board of Education approved a community engagement policy and the 2023-2024 preliminary budget.
Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said that the new policy falls in line with state statutes following the passage of Senate Bill 681 last year.
“Really the spirit of the bill is I think, very supportive of the relationship between public schools and community,” he said. “(It) just allows us a mechanism to really engage with our community.”
Lightfoot explained that the board meeting doesn’t offer a lot of time, just about an hour or so per month, to hear from the community.
“But this policy gives us ways to engage community members and have a two-way dialogue,” he said. “… For example, the year that’s coming up now we’re looking at a lot of capital building projects. Well that’s probably gonna be something we wanna talk about, engage our community.”
Lightfoot said the policy will help the district plan engagement activities centered around consulting, informing and collaborating with community members.
Following work on the budget discussed during its retreat held June 15 at Northwest Missouri State University, the board approved a preliminary budget during last week’s meeting.
Lightfoot told board members to keep in mind that these numbers are extremely preliminary and that as the summer comes to a close, staff will start to have firmer numbers.
Currently the preliminary budget roughly shows the district in the black by a bit more than $154,500 at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, Lightfoot said.
Total revenue for the year is budgeted at $23,102,386. The total expenses for the year is budgeted at $22,947,781.85.
Right now, the district sits at a 44 percent reserve ratio, which means should the district for some unknown and unlikely reason not receive any incoming funds, it would be able to pay for a little more than 4 months of expenses. Typically auditors like to see a school district have at least a three-month reserve.
Lightfoot said the district is in a very good position “to support what we need to do academically, support our programing, but also support what we do in terms of the future.”
- The board approved Lesley Schulte as the 2023-2024 Board of Education secretary and Mindy Scadden as the 2023-2024 Board of Education treasurer.
- Board members approved a bank authorization resolution which authorizes Board President Josh McKim and treasurer Mindy Scadden as check signers for the district’s health savings account at Nodaway Valley Bank. Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz is authorized as an online account administrator. It also adds personal accountant Valerie Clements to have online access to initiate ACHs for payroll, and assistant accountant Andrea Allen to online access.
- The board approved transferring $579,867 from the district’s incidental fund to its capital projects fund for future use in Phase I of the Long-Range Facility Plan. “We’re in a great position,” Lightfoot told the board. “We’ve done very well the last five to 10 years in being deliberate in how we spend and how we budget.”
- Board members approved 4-0-1 an amended contract with Mosaic Life Care for athletic training. Board member Kelley Baldwin abstained due to a family member being involved in the contracted position. Changes involve new services and compensation information provided by Mosaic.
- The board reviewed handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. Lightfoot told board members that there didn’t appear to be any big changes, but at the secondary level, the school is making a few more efforts to be more collaborative and have more partnerships with community agencies.
- During his report, Lightfoot briefly updated the board about how its bond investments are doing, noting that the value has increased by nearly $115,000.