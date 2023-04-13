MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Maryville Middle School Leadership Day brought with it a bit of jungle enthusiasm as students shared with community leaders, parents and others just how “Wild About Leadership” they are.

As a “Leader in Me” school since 2014, Maryville Middle School faculty and staff members have worked to develop a leadership culture where all students may discover leadership qualities within themselves and then use those talents to become more effective in daily life.

IMG_1277.jpg
Maryville Middle School eighth grader Shuv Goswami directs Leadership Day tourists to some of the many newspaper clippings of middle school students posted to a board during a tour last week.
IMG_1264.jpg
Fifth grader Gabi Schieber said she really enjoys Adele’s music and it was just fun to learn so much about her during the biography presentations in her reading class.
