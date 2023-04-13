This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Maryville Middle School Leadership Day brought with it a bit of jungle enthusiasm as students shared with community leaders, parents and others just how “Wild About Leadership” they are.
As a “Leader in Me” school since 2014, Maryville Middle School faculty and staff members have worked to develop a leadership culture where all students may discover leadership qualities within themselves and then use those talents to become more effective in daily life.
Last week’s open house-style event was student-organized and student-led. From giving tours and speeches to performing in-classroom presentations and explaining Leadership Notebooks, students from fifth through eighth grade showcased their leadership abilities in front of more than a hundred community members on hand for the event.
Eighth grader Shuv Goswami told The Forum that he enjoyed not only speaking to the large crowd in the school gym, but also sharing his knowledge of the building as a tour guide.
“It’s just fun,” Goswami said.
He and seventh grader Joey Kessler kept their group together moving through the congested halls, packed with family and community members getting a good look at all the school has to offer its students.
“I like showing off the different aspects of the school,” Kessler said.
Walking through the halls on the first and second floors, the two were quick to point out the various displays with newspaper clippings of middle school students and staff recognized for their good deeds within the school and out in the community. Goswami, a fan of robotics, pointed out the Maker Space available for students to use in their Hound Time or during class and answered questions about different aspects of the middle school, like “why are there backpacks hanging in the stairwell?” He said backpacks are bigger nowadays and sometimes don’t fit inside the lockers.
In Howard Dumke’s classroom, fifth graders presented different looks at the “7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” which is taught in every aspect of the school, thanks to the “Leader In Me” program. They then showed their Leadership Notebooks to family and community members on the tour.
In Kim Klotz’s fifth-grade reading room, students dressed up like the celebrities they read biographies about, then spoke in first-person about “themselves.”
Fifth grader Gabi Schieber said she really enjoys Adele’s music and it was just fun to learn so much about her. Before her presentation she ran from her locker to the restroom only to quickly emerge bedecked in a sparkling black evening gown, extremely reminiscent of one worn by Adele to the 2012 Grammy Awards Ceremony.
During Schieber’s presentation she talked not only about her top hits, but also some fun facts, including that Adele’s full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and that she was born on May 5, 1988.
Faye Hornickel, dressed in her best Gryffindor attire, presented as actor Emma Watson, sharing details about her like where she went to college and much more. Colt Dew entered the classroom to camera flashes and Top Gun music as Tom Cruise. Landry Lightfoot told the classroom about how famous footballer Pele came from a small village where he only had a sock stuffed with newspaper to kick around.
Bennett Mattson, as Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, introduced each of the guests and ended the presentation with a big group bow.
In another classroom, seventh graders offered peeks into brand new microscopes with large screens. The new microscopes have large screens that students can use to dial in their sights and see without having to squint into a small viewfinder.
None of the students who spoke to The Forum said science was on their career path, but each was excited to show off the new equipment with slides of human blood cells and cross-sections of worms. Taelyr Judd and Abby Kohlleppel even took the time to focus in on two different types of worms. Shawn Arnold and Tae Eckstein presented skin cells, while Arryonna Bartlett and Amya Walker offered a peek at human blood cells.
The microscopes were purchased just this year, according to MMS Principal Kevin Pitts, who also said the screen can be sent to a projector to share with the entire class.
When the tours were over, everyone gathered in the school gym to listen to trumpet and clarinet solos performed by students and hear from Pitts and next year’s MMS Principal Kate Lydon, who noted that they couldn’t be more proud of the students who take such pride in the annual event and in learning how to be leaders. Pitts said these skills the students are learning can be used the rest of their lives.
Sixth grader Cora Feick told the crowd-filled gym that she was glad to be learning the “Seven Habits” and that learning to be a leader helps each of them, “be the best people we can be.”