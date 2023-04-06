PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Maryville High School Symphonic Band received an “Exemplary” rating on Monday at the District Large Ensemble Festival.
“I am proud of the focused work the students exhibited to prepare for this performance,” MHS band director Tim Gilham told The Forum. “These students have been working hard all year to perform at their highest level of musicianship.”
According to the MSHSAA website, at the district solo and small ensemble festival many band members performed and received ratings for solos.
Students receiving “Exemplary” ratings include:
- Clara Viau, alto saxophone solo
- Lorenzo Coniglio, piano solo
- Sadler Viau, keyboard mallet solo
Receiving “Outstanding” ratings were:
- Abigail Seipel, soprano clarinet solo
- Adynn King, soprano clarinet solo
- Isaiah Schieber, tenor saxophone solo
- Jayden Mallett, timpani solo
- Lorenzo Coniglio, keyboard mallet solo
- Cliare McKim, tuba solo
- William Kessler, alto saxophone solo
- Taylor Christensen received a “Satisfactory” rating for a flute solo.