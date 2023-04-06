MHS Symphonic Band

The Maryville High School Symphonic Band received an “Exemplary” rating on Monday at the MSHSAA Large Ensemble Festival in Platte City. Band Director Tim Gilham explained that “Exemplary” is what used to be called a 1 rating.  

 

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Maryville High School Symphonic Band received an “Exemplary” rating on Monday at the District Large Ensemble Festival.

“I am proud of the focused work the students exhibited to prepare for this performance,” MHS band director Tim Gilham told The Forum. “These students have been working hard all year to perform at their highest level of musicianship.”

