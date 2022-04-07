MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School band members received high ratings at district competition on Saturday then turned around for state contest on Tuesday where the band received the highest rating possible: "Exemplary."
At the MSHSAA State Large Ensemble Music Festival held in Platte City, Missouri, the band performed “Danse Bohemien” by Randall Standridge and “Soar, the Untamed Spirit,” by Roland Barrett.
The band was also required to sight-read a piece (they had not previously seen) while being evaluated by a judge.