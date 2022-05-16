MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville graduate Spencer Willnerd said the words that were surely on many of his classmates' minds on Sunday afternoon when he delivered the first speech of commencement at Bearcat Arena for the Maryville High School Class of 2022.
“Well guys, we did it,” Willnerd began and gave the crowd of friends and family a laugh.
Maryville High School honored 99 members of the Class of 2022 on Sunday including Alexus Strough, who was killed in a car accident last year.
The ceremony included four speeches from the graduates with Leah Richardson, Addison Arnold, Carson Kempf and Willnerd speaking on the difficulties their four years of high school consisted of — including a pandemic derailing their sophomore year — but many more wonderful memories they will take away from their times as a Spoofhound.
Of the 98 graduates, 27 graduated with honors with 11 achieving Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 4.02 and above). Those 11 are Alonna Cross, Lauren Cullin, Tegan Haer, Brooklynn Holtman, Shanna Ingram, Lucas Klotz, Jillian Ternus, Anna White, Richardson, Kempf and Willnerd.
“We just completed the first of many phases of our lives,” Willnerd continued. “... It’s like we are on a rollercoaster. We just completed the never-ending climb to the top and are about to drop. All we have to do is let go of the safety bar and prepare for the wild ride ahead.”
While Willnerd opened the ceremony with his words, each of his classmates had the chance to walk across the stage and give their own goodbye. Connor Drake waved for his entire class with his diploma in one hand and two fingers held up in the other hand as the Class of 2022 entered the rest of their lives.