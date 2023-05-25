5-25 Class of 2023 Edit.jpg

The Maryville High School Class of 2023 is shown during an award ceremony on Thursday, May 18 at Lamkin Gymnasium.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Class of 2023 received awards during a ceremony held Thursday, May 18 in Lamkin Gym.

Maryville High School principal Thom Alvarez thanked parents and community members for joining in the celebration. Becky Houtchens, Maryville’s post-secondary advisor, introduced several of the awards for local organizations that weren’t able to send a representative. As of Thursday, she told those gathered that she was only one or two percent away from having 100 percent completion of knowing each senior’s after-graduation plans.

