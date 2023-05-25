MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Class of 2023 received awards during a ceremony held Thursday, May 18 in Lamkin Gym.
Maryville High School principal Thom Alvarez thanked parents and community members for joining in the celebration. Becky Houtchens, Maryville’s post-secondary advisor, introduced several of the awards for local organizations that weren’t able to send a representative. As of Thursday, she told those gathered that she was only one or two percent away from having 100 percent completion of knowing each senior’s after-graduation plans.
Earlier this month as part of the rootEd Missouri program, Houtchens held a Decision Day where seniors gathered throughout the day to sign a letter of intent for their prospective futures. The statewide program provides funds for the advisory position, but also help all seniors develop their postgrad and financial plans after high school.
Graduation was held Sunday, May 21. The awards below showcase some of the financial help and recognition many seniors will have as they start their lives in school, the workforce or the military.
2023 AWARDS
- American Legion Outstanding Student Scholarship, $800 - Halle Wilson, Adam Patton
- Forty and Eight Nursing Scholarship, $500 - Grace Waldeier
- Maryville Rotary Club Scholarship, $500 - Abby Swink, Halle Wilson
- Maryville Pride Lions Club Brenden O’Riley Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 - Miquela Giesken
- Maryville Optimist Club Scholarship, $50 - Truett Haer
- PEO Scholarship , $500 - Cassidy Kline
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County Scholarship, $300-$500 - Colby Bowles, Shaylyn Horn, Morgan Trimble
- Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Scholarship, $1,000 - Mia Roush, Halle Wilson
- Nodaway County Chorale Scholarship, $500 - Cassidy Kline
- Abrielle Neff Foundation Scholarship, $100 - Kenna Coulter, Miquela Giesken, Adrian McGee, Kensley Wood
- Maryville Young Players Arts Scholarship , $500 - Trent Townsend, Nathan Yocom
- Maryville R-II CTA Laura B. Hawkins Scholarship, $500 - Anastyn Pettlon
- Northwest Tech School National Technical Honor Society Scholarship, $150 - Miquela Giesken
- Louis and Grace Stelter Scholarship, $3,000 - Miquela Giesken, Lily Hansen
- Wells Bank Scholarship, $1,000 renewable - Truett Haer, Samantha Johnson, Keaton Stone
- Margie E. Burch Scholarship, $400 - Adrian McGee
- Maryville Business Women of Missouri Scholarship, $500 - Grace Waldeier
- Maryville R-II School Board MSBA Belcher Scholarship, $250 - Halle Wilson
- United Electric Cooperative AECI Scholarship, $1,000 - Halle Wilson
- Thomas Paul Scholarship, $2,000 - Grace Waldeier
- Marilyn Rhea Vocal Music Scholarship, $250 - Cassidy Kline
- Marilyn Rhea Vocal Music Scholarship, $250 - Kort Watkins
- John Phillips Sousa Scholarship, $1,200 - Clara Viau
- Maryville Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $750 - Quinn Pettlon
- Maryville Host Lions Club NWMSU Scholarship, $1,000 - Abby Swink
- Maryville Kiwanis Club NWMSU Scholarship, $1,400 - Katie Weiss
- Community Blood Center Scholarship, $500 - Katie Weiss
- Burger King Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 - Alison Anderson
- National FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, $10,000 - Miquela Giesken
- Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, $1,000 renewable - Miquela Giesken
- Cody Lee Stiens Memorial Scholarship, $1,500 - Mia Roush
- Bryan Arnold Tools Scholarship, $750 - Austin David
- Bryan Arnold Tools Scholarship, $750 - Trevor Shough
- Hooper Scholarship, $500 - Kort Watkins
- DAR Good Citizen Award – Truett Haer
- Ann Espey Outstanding English Student Award - Nino Coniglio
- Math Award – Truett Haer
- Wendy’s High School Heisman Award – Adam Patton
- MSHSAA Award of Excellence – Drew Burns, Kennedy Kurz
- Brad Horn Spirit Award – Drew Burns
- Female Outstanding Senior Athlete Award – Abby Swink
- Military Recognition: U.S. Army - Conner Long and Alexia Taylor
- 30 Club – Gabe Baldwin, Nino Coniglio, Truett Haer, Cassidy Kline, Logan Masters, Abby Seipel, Maven Vette, Halle Wilson and Nathan Yocom
- Missouri Bright Flight – Nino Congilio, Truett Haer, Logan Masters and Halle Wilson, Cassidy Kline
- Missouri Scholars 100 – Truett Haer
- George Washington Carver Awards – Drew Burns, Nino Coniglio, Jewl Galapin, Truett Haer, Cassidy Kline, Kennedy Kurz, Caden Stoecklein, Abby Swink, Rylee Vierthaler, Grace Waldeier, Halle Wilson
- Gorsuch-Brown Outstanding Students – Truett Haer, Kennedy Kurz
COLLEGE AFFILIATED SCHOLARSHIPS
- Spencer Aley - Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship, $400 renewable
- Gabriel Baldwin - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Provost Scholarship, $10,000 renewable
- Colby Bowles - NWMSU Staff Council Scholarship, $425
- Halle Buck - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Andrew Burns - University of Missouri-Columbia Curators Scholarship, $5,000 renewable
- Giannino Coniglio - Coe College Trustee Scholarship, $34,000 renewable; Coe College Impact Award, $2,500 renewable
- Kenna Coulter - NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable
- Daelynn Ebrecht - Southwestern Community College S. Ray Emerson Scholarship, $500
- Jesus Flores - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; University of Central Missouri Dual Credit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; University of Central Missouri Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Miquela Giesken - NWMSU Academic Excellence, $3,000 renewable; NWMSU Clear & Cayhoga Muddy Creeks Scholarship, $1,325; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable
- Seth Gillespie - University of Missouri-Columbia Provost’s Award, $1000 renewable
- Truett Haer - Truman State University Tru-Merit Scholarship, $4,000 renewable; Truman State University President’s Honorary Scholarship, $4,000 renewable; Truman State University Bulldog Legacy Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; Truman State University A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500
- Lillian Hansen - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Neta Derry Scholarship, $225; NWMSU Staff Council Scholarship, $400; NWMSU Dr. Norman & Ada Mae Clough Scholarship, $500
- Kaylee Harkrider - North Central Missouri College A+ Scholarship, all tuition and fees, renewable
- Cameron Jenkins - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1000 renewable
- Samantha Johnson - NWMSU University Scholar, $1500 renewable; NWMSU Dr. Norman and Ada Mae Clough Scholarship, $500; NWMSU Adopt-A-Bearcat Scholarship, $500
- Blake Katen - Butler Community College Deans Scholarship, $500 renewable; Butler Community College Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Cassidy Kline - UMKC Curators Scholarship, $5,000 renewable; UMKC Conservatory Scholarship, $4,540 renewable
- Kennedy Kurz - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $3,000 renewable
- Cooper Loe - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Logan Masters - NWMSU Academic Excellence, $3,000 renewable
- Jaidyn McKinney - NWMSU Quimby/Walker Scholarship, $1,731
- Chloe Nielson - North Central Missouri College A+ Scholarship, all tuition and fees, renewable
- Eowyn Otto - Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship, $200 renewable
- Adam Patton - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, $4,000 renewable; NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Day Award, $500
- Brianna Peter - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1,000 renewable
- Anastyn Pettlon - NWMSU Nancy Goff Memorial Scholarship, $450
- Quinn Pettlon - Missouri S&T Groundbreaker Scholarship, $6,500 renewable; Missouri S&T Robert L. Kilker Jr. Endowed Scholarship, $1,000; Missouri S&T Mathews Endowed Scholarship, $1,000
- Simran Prabhakar - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU Multicultural Scholarship, $1,200 renewable; NWMSU Adopt-A-Bearcat Scholarship, $500; NWMSU Staff Council Scholarship, $400; NWMSU Dr. Norman & Ada Mae Clough Scholarship, $500
- Mason Renshaw - University of Missouri-Columbia Curators Scholar Award, $5000 renewable
- Mia Roush - North Central Missouri College A+ Scholarship, all tuition and fees, renewable; North Central Missouri College Foundation Young Scholarship, $500
- Spencer Scott - Ozarks Technical Community College A+ Scholarship, all tuition and fees, renewable
- Abigail Seipel - University of Missouri-Columbia Curators Scholar Award, $5000 renewable
- Macen Shurvington - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, $4000 renewable; NWMSU Distinguished Scholar Day Award, $500; NWMSU Lucky Penny Scholarship, $1000; NWMSU Quimby/Walker Scholarship, $1281
- Caden Stoecklein - Grand View University Dean’s Scholarship, $16,500 renewable; Grand View University Discover Iowa Award, $1000; Grand View University Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Keaton Stone - University of Central Missouri Red & Black Scholarship, $2500 renewable; University of Central Missouri A+ Recognition Scholarship, $500; University of Central Missouri Dual Credit Scholarship, $1000 renewable; University of Central Missouri Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Abigail Swink - NWMSU Academic Excellence, $3000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable; NWMSU B.D. & Sue Wright Owens Scholarship, $500
- Trent Townsend - UMKC Provost’s Award, $2,000 renewable; UMKC Roo Advantage Scholarship, $1,993
- Madison Vaught - NWMSU Merit Scholarship, $1000 renewable; NWMSU A+ Scholarship, $1500 renewable
- Maven Vette - Missouri S&T Groundbreaker Scholarship, $6,500 renewable; Missouri S&T Harold S. and Merlyn J Block Scholarship, $1,000
- Clara Viau - NWMSU Tower Scholar, $2,000 renewable; NWMSU Music Performance Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU Dennis Dau Scholarship, $800
- Madylene Vore - NWMSU Gingrich Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
- Rylee Vierthaler - University of Central Missouri Athletic Scholarship, renewable
- Grace Waldeier - UMKC Curators Scholarship, $2,500 renewable; UMKC Roo Advantage Scholarship, $1755
- Kort Watkins - NWMSU Scholarship for Ag Science, $5,000 renewable; NWMSU Athletic Scholarship, renewable; NWMSU Gingrich Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; NWMSU Maryville HyVee Scholarship, $500
- Katherine Weiss - NWMSU University Scholar, $1,500 renewable; NWMSU Adopt-A-Bearcat Scholarship, $500; NWMSU Dr. Norman & Ada Mae Clough Scholarship, $500
- Halle Wilson - University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship, $28,000 renewable; University of Alabama Engineering Scholarship, $2,500 renewable
- Kensley Wood - North Central Missouri College A+ Scholarship, full tuition and fees, renewable
- Nathan Yocom - Missouri S&T Groundbreaker Scholarship, $4,000 renewable
SOURCE: MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
NOTE: All scholarships listed are as reported by the student or the scholarship donor.