MARYVILLE, Mo. — During its regular meeting last week, the Maryville R-II Board of Education has extended the use of a hybrid system at the high school and also a mask mandate that includes mask usage by all students Pre-K through 12th grade.
Board members approved 6-1 extending the hybrid system through the end of the semester with the understanding the board will re-evaluate at the Dec. 16 board meeting. Board member Frank Grispino voted against the extension.
Superintendent Becky Albrecht told the board that with numbers increasing in the region, it seemed only prudent to continue using the hybrid system at the high school level until the end of the semester. She also recommended the board institute a mask mandate for all staff and students Pre-K through 12th grade.
Board member Josh McKim said his concerns were the same regarding the level of work on the non-in-person days. He asked if the district could survey parents to see how much time students are spending on work each day of the week.
Albrecht told him that the work will vary based on class and student. What will be simple for one student may not be so for another. Therefore time is not the only consideration regarding homework.
“There’s a different threshold for different kids,” she said. “We don’t want to have any of them so far behind that they can’t catch up.”
McKim asked if there’s a way to know how behind students are based on where they should be during a regular year.
“I’d say that’s a general consensus, that we’re trailing about two-and-a-half weeks behind,” said Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez.
Board members also discussed Gov. Mike Parson’s mask mandate guidance changes and why there is a difference between mask wearing during the school day and activities. Albrecht said she couldn’t say why the guidance is different.
The board approved 6-1 the extension of a mask mandate for all district staff and students. Grispino voted against.
Lunchtime Solutions
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz told the board about a request from Lunchtime Solutions, the district’s lunch provider. The company has requested relief because fewer students are in the buildings each day. One hundred and fourteen are enrolled in Spoofhound Academy online and the high school is using a hybrid system, which keeps students outmore than half the time.
Increasing the fixed price per plate rate would provide LTS with additional funds, but not from families, who are not currently paying for breakfast or lunch. The district is currently making about 13 cents per student per service. The additional rate would come from these funds.
For information, Klotz told board members that the district has a positive balance in the lunch fund, about $81,000. Two employees are paid out of the fund. These funds would not be used to make up the difference.
Board members asked if the higher cost would continue after the Seamless Summer Option stops funding free meals for students.
Klotz said LTS would utilize the new rate from March 1 to the end of the year, then revert back to the original per-plate meal rate.
“It’s a short term fix that helps our partner,” he said.
Board member Josh McKim said, “I think that’s more than reasonable to renegotiate that.”
Klotz plans to bring more information to the board for approval at its December meeting.
Other news
- Board members approved a 2019-2020 clean audit by Westbrook & Co. PC, of Richmond, Missouri. The audit notes that the R-II district has reserves of 32.32 percent.
- The board OK’d the district’s annual insurance renewal premium at a cost of $203,609, provided by CPSK Insurance, of Harrisonville, Missouri. Klotz said this is around $25,000 more than last year due to a utilization rate that he does not expect to go down next year. The rate is acquired from a three-year span of use of the district’s insurance and several high dollar claims.
- Board members approved a substitute teacher list, though Albrecht noted it is shorter and more in use every day. She explained that administrative staff members have begun filling in for absent teachers on a daily basis. She said the board may need to look at what absence limits the district can withstand before closing school buildings. “We haven’t been in the spot where we just couldn’t go (to school),” Albrecht said. “I don’t know how many days we struggle before we stop.”
Personnel
The following personnel items were approved.
Resignations
- Bing Boettner, national honor society sponsor at tech school, effective June 30, 2021
- Kelli Hansen, paraprofessional at early childhood center, effective Nov. 13, 2020
- Randy Ward, maintenance, effective Dec. 31, 2020
Reassignments
- Chelsea Wells, ECSE para to Title I para at early childhood center, effective Nov. 16, 2020
Recommendations for employment
- Agnes Anderson, evening custodian at elementary school, effective Nov. 23, 2020
- Madison Haile, paraprofessional at elementary school, effective Dec. 14, 2020
- Tyler Coleman, youth development worker, effective Nov. 23, 2020