MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 district calendar at an afternoon meeting held Feb. 18 at the district office.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz told board members that one more student attendance day was added, making the total 170 for the year. The calendar shows 183 certificated staff days, accounting for a new teacher orientation day and a separate day for new non-certificated staff.
The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24. The last day of school is scheduled for Friday, May 20. The calendar shows 78 days in the first semester and 92 in the second.
According to Klotz’s report the district will start the year for professional development, two of which will be dedicated to “Leader in Me” training for staff members as the district plans to roll out the program districtwide.
The district had planned to implement the program districtwide last year, but did not move forward due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2014, the “Leader in Me,” program has been used by Maryville Middle School teachers and staff to create a culture of leadership where students are pushed to discover leadership qualities within themselves and use those talents to become more effective in their daily lives.
In 2019, the middle school held its final Leadership Day event marking the end of a five-year grant the school received through the Leader in Me program funded by Panda Express owners Peggy and Andrew Cherng.
The district had planned to continue and expand the successful program districtwide. Last July, Superintendent Becky Albrecht said the scheduled rollout had been pushed off to allow for more COVID-19 and online instruction training during teacher orientation. She noted at the time, it was a higher priority than the new program.
Now, with very low districtwide quarantine numbers, the district is moving forward with the program for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Our numbers in quarantine have been drastically reduced,” Albrecht said. “At the time that this (her report) went out, we only had two kids who were under quarantine. … When we brought our high school students back in person five days a week we have not seen any negative impact on that from a health and safety standpoint, so that is good news.”
Since the beginning of the semester the district has had 36 students quarantined from close contact so far. During the first semester, the district had 922 quarantines.
As for positive cases, Albrecht said she is unaware of any current positive cases among the student population, but there have been three since the start of the semester. There were 82 positive cases during the first semester.
Other news
- Albrecht told the board that 14 turbines in the White Cloud wind farm built by Enel Green Power in the south end of Nodaway County are within the school district’s boundaries. Since they are now online, the district will receive approximately $145,000 in additional tax revenue from them.
- ESSRII funds will be released to the district this spring as long as the state legislature passes a supplemental budget to grant spending authority to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Albrecht noted in her report. The R-II allocation would be $655,325. The funds must be utilized between March 13, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2023.
- The board approved keeping the same preschool tuition fees for next school year. Tuition is set at $375 per month or $3,375 annually. Snack cost is $15 per quarter or $60 annually. Albrecht told board members that the rate is around $20 per day, which is very similar, and lower than other preschools in the community. This tuition rate has been the same since the 2019-2020 school year. From 2015 to 2019 the rate was $315.
- Albrecht reported that School Resource Officer Ian Myers has applied to the Missouri School Board Association’s CES School Safety Academy set for August. She said it’s only open to 50 participants who will earn certification as a School Safety Specialist through a variety of courses. He already has completed the basic and advanced training courses through the National Association of School Resource Officers. “He does a great job for us,” she said “We’re really kind of proud how seriously he takes his job. He’s always looking to get better.”
- Board members approved the fees for before and after school GO program to remain the same at $3 per hour that the student attends and a $25 enrollment fee for kindergarten through fourth grade students. If a student qualifies for free and reduced lunches, the district charges a $10 enrollment fee and $2.55 per hour. For more information, contact the school at 660-562-3233.
- Gov. Mike Parson’s office approved an extension of the Coronavirus Relief Fund that reimburses people for 20 hours of alternative route sub training, background checks and substitute applications submitted between Nov. 5 and March 31. Albrecht said the district will reimburse the cost of the background check to become a substitute teacher.
- The board approved setting the district’s non-resident tuition rate at $10,600, an increase of $100, and the Northwest Technical School tuition rate at $2,000, which is the same as the current rate. Albrecht said in her tenure with the district, the NTS rate has not changed. Jeremy Ingraham, NTS director, said part of there not being an increase, is the school receives Perkins grant funding that used to be distributed to the sending school districts. NTS now keeps those funds as a way to offset cost to school districts sending students to the program.
Personnel
Board members approved several staffing items including the reinstatement of an assistant baseball position. Albrecht told the board there are around 40 students interested in playing baseball this year. Adding this position would allow for a third team.
She explained that the position is not new, and had been used previously when interest was high. Four coaches also would allow all teams to have two coaches available for coaching at first and third bases.
Another board-approved change will shift the Eugene Field Elementary counseling position to full time for the next year. The district had already planned to do this to add better services for students and also meet the Missouri School Improvement Program 6 standards and indicators.
Also changing, is the part-time speech pathologist position to full-time. The district will closing a part-time speech implementer position for next year.
Several unfilled positions which have continued to not be required, will be deleted from the district’s official job list: high school math teacher, kindergarten teacher, NTS paraprofessional, second grade teacher. Albrecht said the kindergarten enrollment is lower this year and one of the sections won’t be necessary.
The following personnel items also were approved.
Resignations
- Nancy Nauman, paraprofessional at middle school, effective Jan. 29
- Jon Gustafson, football assistant coach at high school, effective Feb. 10
Reassignment
- Jami Dowis, 2020/21 early childhood special education teacher, reassigned to 2021/22 middle school special education teacher
Extra Duty Assignments
- Tim Conn, 2020/21 baseball assistant coach at high school
- Jared Luke, 2020/21 baseball assistant coach at high school
The board approved a one-year extension on their contracts to:
- Steve Klotz, assistant superintendent
- Craig Borey, special education director
- Brian Lynn, student services director
- Jeremy Ingraham, technical school director
- Thom Alvarez, high school principal
- Brian Grow, high school assistant principal
- Mat Beu, activities director
- Kevin Pitts, middle school principal
- Kate Lydon, middle school assistant principal
- Philip Pohren, elementary school principal
- Kim Walker, elementary school assistant principal
- Michelle McCollum, early childhood center director