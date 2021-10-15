LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Marching Spoofhounds traveled to the Lee’s Summit North Marching Invitational where the band won second place in the field, Drumline and indoor guard competitions.
“This competition pitted the band against several large high schools,” Band Director Tim Gilham said in an email.
Only Liberty High School placed above Maryville. The following field show places include: William Chrisman – third; Maize, Kansas – fourth; Winnetonka – fifth and Van Horn – Sixth.
This weekend, the band will end its competitive marching season at Trenton's Missouri Days Marching Festival.