MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Marching Spoofhounds took second place on the field and fourth in the parade competition while the color guard placed third at Carrollton Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“I think the kids are pretty excited about the band and our future endeavors,” Band Director Tim Gilham wrote in an email to The Forum. “We will have even stronger competition at our next two festivals.”
The Hounds participated in the 3A competition at Carrollton which includes schools from the following towns: Boonville, California, Chillicothe, Clinton, Hallsville, Holden, Knob Noster, Lawson, Macon and Trenton. In their next contest, Clarinda Band Day on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Iowa, the band will be divided by school size. Gilham explained it will group them in competition with larger schools.
The following two weeks will see the Spoofhounds competing at Lee’s Summit North High School and Trenton High School, where the band will have its final field show competition.
This year’s show feature snippets of classical music including music from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor KV 626,” and the aria “Nessun dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot.” The show continued with a piece of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” a piece of Russian choral music and ended with a tiny, triumphant, piece of “Ode to Joy” from Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.”
“I felt like the show went very well,” said Gilham. “There were some obvious mistakes, but overall, the kids are making rapid improvements. Everything that the judges commented on are entirely fixable.”
To see the Carrollton Band Day performance, view it on YouTube at: bit.ly/MarchingSpoofhounds.
Gilham noted his appreciation of the many parents who pulled trailers and fed students during the daylong event. The band is directed by Gilham, Benoit Gauthier and assisted by Liam Masland. The color guard is coached by Taylor Tenney.