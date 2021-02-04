MARYVILLE, Mo. — After last week’s Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents meeting where the subjects of race and inequity were discussed, Justin Mallet, Northwest associate provost of Diversity and Inclusion, spoke with The Forum to provide some of his office’s goals.
On Monday, Mallett provided a more detailed explanation of how his office has begun to reach out to the Maryville community including the Maryville R-II school district, The Bridge church and the city of Maryville.
“I’m hoping we can just start the process of just having dialogue,” he said. “That’s important for us to be able to have dialogue.”
At the Maryville R-II school district he worked with Superintendent Becky Albrecht to schedule a presentation about implicit bias for all teachers during two professional development days.
Mallett said, that during the presentation they discussed how everyone has bias and it’s not a bad thing, but that there are ways to reduce implicit bias.
“Being able to have that conversation with the teachers has been great,” he said.
In September, his office brought in two speakers to The Bridge church to talk about their experiences as an interracial couple and having children.
“The city of Maryville made it a requirement for all of law enforcement and others to come in and listen to the presentation as well,” Mallett said. “So that was something that was great.”
As part of a Community Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which met Oct. 29, he and other members of the community such as business leaders, pastors and more gathered to come up with an action plan about what kind of services they’d like to bring into the community.
“I think there is a perception out there among our underrepresented students that the Maryville community is not receptive to change,” Mallet said. “... I think it’s a full-blown perception, but what I also feel like is there’s been these statements made regarding the Maryville community, but there hasn’t been any action plans … helping the Maryville community understand what steps it needs to take to become inclusive.”
For him, as a university employee, husband and a father of two living in this community, it starts with a dialogue.
As an example, Mallett explained that even he and his family have experienced difficulties in Maryville, noting that he has to travel to St. Joseph for a haircut and his wife has to go to Kansas City to have her hair done. He said there are students who have the same problem, many waiting until a break to travel home for services.
Mallett said he would prefer to spend his money locally and believes students also would.
“I think the city needs to hear from our marginalized identities that live in the community, our marginalized identities that attend Northwest,” he said. “I think we need to hear from our international students. I think we need to hear from our international populations.”
From there, Mallett believes the discussion may align around what actions can be put in place to become a more inclusive community.
“Still in progress,” he said his office and the committee haven’t completed any plans for cemented partnerships, but there has been more discussion recently.
Mallett explained his office had to take a step back due to a lack of staffing, but is looking for other ways to involve the community.
One of those he hopes is the Bearcat Diversity Book Club. Now only open to faculty and staff, Mallett said he plans to open it up to community members when they begin reading the next book: “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi.
The club holds a Zoom meeting on Mondays and now, due to its popularity, Tuesdays. He said if there is a lot of community interest, they might also open a Wednesday meeting.
The book club focused this year on race-related topics, Mallett said because race was such a national topic of discussion. Starting in the fall, the club read, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo. The club is currently reading, “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” by Beverly Daniel Tatum.
“It allows us to have a more in-depth conversation about who we are,” he said. “... It just starts to pump that conversation and that dialogue. That’s what I love about the book club, because people are making themselves vulnerable enough to share their thoughts, but are also looking for action as well.”
Moving forward Mallett said he may select different books on different topics for the club probably on a semester basis.
Bearcat Equity Program
The university instituted the Bearcat Equity Program in the fall and last week created a Bias Response Team to look at the reports for any follow-up actions that may need to be taken.
Mallett explained Monday, the follow up actions can take any number of paths based on the allegations reported. While those reported on campus can be handled any number of ways, for those occurring in the Maryville community, other steps must be taken.
Growing a relationship with community members will help the process as the two entities can work together toward solving any reported issues. He explained that the program is not only for racial incidents, but also sexual orientation, gender or any other incident of inequity.
“That’s something that we’ve never had here before,” Mallett said continuing that the system will allow the university to keep track of the incidents in a more defined way. “There are a lot of things being done to address issues of race on campus. But I think as we’re looking to develop an inclusive environment, we have to continue the process of expanding into the community and that’s going to be a lot of work. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
He said it’s going to take a lot of conversations and effort.
“We all have to be patient with the process,” Mallett said. “My message to the city of Maryville would be, we know that there’s a strong inclusive environment here. As I said before, me being who I am, if I didn’t believe it I wouldn’t be living in Maryville myself. I wouldn’t have my kids in the school district. I wouldn’t be in this area.”
After this summer’s peaceful protest, where university and community members spoke about their experiences with racism in the city, Mallett said no one sat down with community leaders to create a plan for change.
“That’s where I think we need to get to now,” Mallet said. “That’s where my focus is now.”
For more information about the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, visit nwmissouri.edu/diversity/.