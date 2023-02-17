MARYVILLE, Mo. — Numerous students throughout Nodaway County and beyond participated and placed in the FBLA district contest held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Northwest Missouri State University.
District 1 is comprised of schools from the following counties: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clint, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth.
After a brief introduction of 2022 District 1 officers — Rylie Johnson, vice president of membership; Jacquelyn Cline, vice president of FBLA-PBL Relations; Megan Pope, secretary; and Elle Copple, parliamentarian — the participants heard from Northwest’s interim president Clarence Green and later in the day, guest speaker Jill Brown, of Collisions of Awesomeness, LLC.
The FBLA Pledge was recited and door prizes were given out.
Officer candidate for president Morgan Pope, of North Nodaway, gave a speech and was later elected for the position.
Carter Gebhards, of Rock Port, was elected to the position of vice president of membership.
Kenneth Browning, North Daviess, was elected as vice president of FBLA-PBL Relations.
Dylan Kemerling, of Rock Port, was elected vice president of FBLA-PBL Communication.
Aspen Daniel, of Maysville, was elected secretary.
Courtney Crose, of Gallatin, was appointed parliamentarian.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Bolded, italicized names denote Nodaway County students.
Accounting I
1 Brooklyn Russell, South Harrison R-II
2 Andrew Paniamogan, South Harrison R-II
3 Joslynn Heath, South Nodaway R-IV
4 Katelyn Stoll, Stanberry R-II
5 Brooklyn Wennihan, Tarkio R-I
6 Alaina Henggeler, South Nodaway R-IV
7 Hilarry Elifrits, East Buchanan C-1
8 Micah Makings, Rock Port R-II
9 Jacob McQuiston, Lafayette High School – St. Joseph
10 Christina Turpin, Jefferson C-123
Accounting II
1 Braxton Magee, South Harrison R-II
2 Trey Hall, Maysville R-I
3 Libby Criger, Maysville R-I
4 Bailey Vanisko, Maysville R-I
5 Haliegh Stanhope, Gallatin R-V
6 Draven Wright, Gallatin R-V *wildcard
Advertising
1 Allison Gentry, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Faith Scheerer, Lafayette High School
3 Cheyenne Machetta, Cameron R - 1 High School
4 Chloe Friess, East Buchanan C - 1
5 Noah Ferguson, South Nodaway High School
6 Ashleigh Arnold, Pattonsburg High School
7 Talicia Byrd, Lafayette High School
8 Jaylee Fletcher, Osborn High School
9 Addison Lewis, Tri - County RVII
10 Clyde Mullikin, Winston R – V1
Agribusiness
1 Carter Shreve, East Buchanan C-1
2 Wyeth Perry, East Buchanan C-1
3 Peyton Taggart, Gilman City R-4 High School
4 Drew Welch, Worth County R-3 School
5 Isabella Arias, South Harrison High School
6 Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway R – VI *wildcard
7 Jayden Krutz, Rock Port R-II
8 Kyler Preston, Gilman City R - 4 High School
9 Lilly Embley, Nodaway-Holt R-VII
10 Collin Mason, Pattonsburg High School
Banking & Financial Systems
1 Emilia Rodriguez-Savage Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Payton Feiden, Brett Hemry, Draven Wright Gallatin High School
Broadcast Journalism
1 Alex Barnett, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin Tarkio High School
2 Rylee Berry, Samuel Thawng Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Drake Losson, Jett Winn, Ethan Zeit Lafayette High School
4 Ruby King South Harrison High School
5 Rawley Mydland DeKalb High School
Business Calculations
1 Aidan Whorton, Union Star High School
2 Anthony Johnson, Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Brooklynn Adams, East Buchanan C-1
4 Megan Bottcher, South Harrison High School
5 Trey Hall, Maysville High School
6 Dylan Ellis, East Buchanan C-1
7 Jayliegh Robins, North Harrison R-3
8 Dayton Wilson, Cameron -1 High School
9 Maggie Collins, Jefferson C-123 School
10 Harjas Athwal, Central High School - St. Joseph
Business Communication
1 Hilarry Elifrits, East Buchanan C-1
2 Aidan Whorton, Union Star High School
3 Max Henry, East Buchanan C-1
4 Hailey Boss, Central High School - St. Joseph
5 Ella Habiger, Central High School - St. Joseph
6 Kylie Clark, East Buchanan C–1 *wildcard
7 Brooklynn Adams, East Buchanan C-1
8 Aubrey Markt, Central High School - St. Joseph
9 Morgan Bottcher, South Harrison High School
10 Laina Ward, Gilman City R - 4 High School
Business Ethics
1 Piper James, Olivia Plant, Kristen Vanderslice Gallatin High School
Business Financial Plan
1 Ella Bradford, Abigail Burns, Ashley Feiden Gallatin High School
2 Dereck Dush Rock Port R–I
Business Law
1 Wyeth Perry, East Buchanan C-1
2 Dylan Ellis, East Buchanan C-1
3 Zoe Taylor, Winston R-V1
4 Trey Hall, Maysville High School
5 Coy Sobotka, Maysville High School
6 Max Henry, East Buchanan C-1
7 Zarek Rice, Pattonsburg High School
8 Lilly Lysaght, Lafayette High School
9 Libby Criger, Maysville High School
10 Cammie Justus, Maysville High School
Business Management
1 Michael Higdon, Anthony Johnson Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Kaden Jones, Braxton Magee, Luke Sweat South Harrison High School
3 Ashlyn Logan, Jillian McKinney, Addison Nance Lafayette High School
4 Ethan Adkison, Brendan Rainey, Draven Wright Gallatin High School
Business Plan
1 Makenna Bottcher, Lyndsey King, Abby Parker Gallatin High School
2 Rylee Jenkins Rock Port R-II
3 Riley Lewis, Shailea Panning, Morgann Selleck Mound City R–2
Client Service
1 Emilia Rodriguez-Savage, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Michelle Boswell, Cainsville R - I High School
Computer Applications
1 Braxton Magee, South Harrison High School
2 Valentina Green, Gallatin High School
3 Rowan Hendren, South Harrison High School
4 Makenna Bottcher, Gallatin High School
5 Cole Anderson, Tarkio High School
6 Patience Smith, West Nodaway R-I
7 River Dow, Tarkio High School
Computer Problem Solving
1 Quincy Meyer, East Buchanan C-1
2 Braden White, Cameron R-1 High School
3 Grant Lininger, Cameron R-1 High School
4 David Knab, Cameron R-1 High School
5 Ethan Frese, Worth County R-3 School
6 Ethan Zeit, Lafayette High School
7 Ty Humbard, East Buchanan C-1
8 Andrew Paniamogan, South Harrison High School
9 Christopher Holcomb, Gallatin High School
10 Axel Kenzy, Gallatin High School
Cyber Security
1 Laramie Fenimore, Gallatin High School
2 Christian Fetterer, Nodaway-Holt R VII
3 Braden White, Cameron R - 1 High School
4 Jackson Thomas, South Harrison High School
5 Ja'Sha Allen, Lafayette High School
6 Jerod Carter, Tri-County RVII
7 Nathaniel Fortney, East Buchanan C-1
8 Andrew Paniamogan, South Harrison High School
9 Emma Rudolph, South Harrison High School
10 Brody Staples, South Nodaway High School
Data Analysis
1 Ivan Chatfield Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Andy Lager Jefferson C-123 School
Database Design and Applications
1st Drew Welch, Worth County R-3 School
Digital Video Production
1 Ethan Frese, Tucker Owens, Lincoln Wake, Worth County R-3 School
2 Dylan Kemerling Rock Port R-II
3 Corby Rardon Lathrop High School
4 Ellen Hayden South Nodaway High School
5 Brayden Hague Stanberry R– I
E-Business
1 Ali Brown, Taylor Sanders, Drew Welch Worth County R-3 School
2 Cheyenne Machetta Cameron R-1 High School
3 Sophia Salcido Central High School - St. Joseph
Economics
1 Rudy Updegraff, South Harrison High School
2 Domonik Walker, Cameron R-1 High School
3 Caroline Fanning, Stanberry R-II
4 Evan Schreiber, North Harrison R-3
5 Clyde Mullikin, Winston R-V1
6 Zoe Taylor, Winston R-V1
7 Caroline Akins, South Harrison High School
8 Hannah Carter, South Harrison High School
9 Alexis Golden, East Buchanan C-1
10 Benjamin Whetsell, Union Star High School
Entrepreneurship
1 Colt Baker, Kegan Jones, Gabe Parker Gallatin High School
2 Max Halsey, Vincent Nguyen, Remington Vandever Central High School - St.
Joseph
3 Aidan Burke, Dylan Lair, Tarver Muntz Rock Port R-II
4 Morgan Bottcher, Hannah Carter South Harrison High School
5 Isabella Clemens, Riley McMillian, Javen Nolan Lafayette High School
Future Business Leader
1 Cecilia Jean Kaahea, Lafayette High School
2 Alyson Wooten, Tarkio High School
Graphic Design
1 Anna Case Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Lucas Quinn, Brody Spear Lathrop High School
3 Carter Gebhards Rock Port R - II
4 Melena Barbosa Lafayette High School
5 Aiden Mathews Osborn High School
6 Abigail Burns, Courtney Crose, Ashley Feiden, Gallatin High School
7 Blair Allen, Nicco LaBryer, Wyatt Miller South Nodaway High School
8 Elena Johnston, Sophia Johnston, August Karguth, Maysville High School
9 Kelsey Crabtree, Kierra de Jong, Pattonsburg High School
10 Lacy Riley, North Nodaway R–VI
Health Care Administration
1 Kaliana Ginn, Lafayette High School
2 Rowan Hendren, South Harrison High School
3 Carly Livingston, East Buchanan C-1
4 Brooklyn Lorenz, Lafayette High School
5 Adiline Pratt, Gallatin High School
6 Hannah Michaud, Lathrop High School
7 Tejay Freemyer, South Nodaway High School
8 Claire McElvain, Worth County R-3 School
9 Kylie Clark, East Buchanan C-1
10 Raegan Lodder, Cameron R-1 High School
Help Desk
1 Aspen Zerbe, Cainsville R-I High School
2 Hailey Boss, Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Andy Lager, Jefferson C-123 School
4 Taden Hancock, Gallatin High School
5 Shelby Gibson, Gilman City R - 4 High School
Hospitality & Event Management
1 Brooklyn Lorenz, Faith Scheerer Lafayette High School
2 Alex Endicott, Laurie King, Alayna Rainey Gallatin High School
3 Emalee Wynn West Nodaway R–1
Human Resource Management
1 Ella Habiger, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Brooklyn Russell, South Harrison High School
3 Cassidy Davidson, South Harrison High School
4 Raegan Lodder, Cameron R-1 High School
5 Nevaeh Ripple, Gallatin High School
6 Kendall Weiser, Central High School - St. Joseph
7 Maddie Mauch, Gallatin High School
8 Olivia Bradley-Ferdinand, South Harrison High School
9 Tryctin Marti, Lafayette High School
10 Sophia Miller, Lafayette High School
Impromptu Speaking
1 Shailea Panning, Mound City R-2
2 Nicco LaBryer, South Nodaway High School
3 Lola Hofmann, East Buchanan C-1
4 Geneva Clark, Lathrop High School
5 Cecilia Jean Kaahea, Lafayette High School
Insurance & Risk Management
1 Maddie Malone, Gilman City R-4 High School
2 Jayden Krutz, Rock Port R- II
3 Luke Sweat, South Harrison High School
4 Gabby Williams, South Harrison High School
5 Cassidy Davidson, South Harrison High School
6 Tenley Weller, South Harrison High School *wildcard
7 Rowan Hendren, South Harrison High School
8 Harjas Athwal, Central High School - St. Joseph
9 Katelyn Wright, Lafayette High School
International Business
1 Ella Habiger, William Hausman Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Dakota Evans, Corbyn Jakub, Reed Miller Rock Port R – II
Introduction to Business Communication
1 Elizabeth Newell, East Buchanan C-1
2 Ivan Chatfield, Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Decker Heyde, Stanberry R - II
4 Cathy Nguyen, Lafayette High School
5 Wylie McKinnon, King City High School
6 Gabriel Koger, Osborn High School *wildcard
7 Hannah McQuinn, Stanberry R - II
8 Lydia Parmer, Central High School - St. Joseph
9 Mya Wray, South Nodaway High School
10 Tucker Klamm, South Nodaway High School
Introduction to Business Concepts
1 Jacob Koelzer, Lafayette High School
2 Kenzie Milligan, North Harrison R-3
3 Chase Wilson, East Buchanan C-1
4 Kenneth Browning, North Daviess R-III High School
5 Dalton Suman, Lafayette High School
6 Lexi Manley, Central High School - St. Joseph
7 Hayley Jennings, Gilman City -4 High School
8 Taryn Hearn, Cameron R-1 High School
9 Abby Owens, South Harrison High School
10 Dylan Davidson, East Buchanan C–1
Introduction to Business Presentation
1 Payton Adkison, Jacob Jackson, Nathaile Meisenheimer, Gallatin High School
2 Izzy Dodd, Kaylie McReynolds, Kaycie Thorton, Cameron R-1 High School
3 Presli Punzo, Faith Williams, DeKalb High School
4 Emilee Bransfield, Mariah Lankford, Erica Spiker, Lafayette High School
Introduction to Business Procedures
1 Alaina Henggeler, South Nodaway High School
2 Myles Adams, East Buchanan C - 1
3 Jommel Wing, Lafayette High School
4 Teighan Park, Lafayette High School
5 Kennedy Sponseller, Central High School - St. Joseph
6 Joslynn Heath, South Nodaway High School *wildcard
7 Danica Whetsell, Lafayette High School *wildcard
8 Timothy Wright, Lafayette High School
9 Liam Wilson, East Buchanan C - 1
10 Kendall Weiser, Central High School - St. Joseph
Introduction to Event Planning
1 Teighan Park, Danica Whetsell Lafayette High School
2 Lacey Holcomb, Pryce Johnson, Gavin Wilmes Gallatin High School
3 Haleigh Morey Central High School - St. Joseph
4 Lauryn Patterson, Angel Sample Osborn High School
5 Ashleigh Arnold Pattonsburg High School
Introduction to FBLA
1 Kenneth Browning, North Daviess R-III High School
2 Ashleigh Arnold, Pattonsburg High School
3 Lilly Embley, Nodaway-Holt R-VII
4 Lacey Holcomb, Gallatin High School
5 Payten Shrader, Rock Port R-II
6 Jayda Curtis-Mazur, Gallatin High School
7 Lucy Rainey, South Harrison High School
8 Kendra McMahon, North Daviess R-III High School
9 Dennis Beavers, Ridgeway R-V School District
10 Angel Sample, Osborn High School
Introduction to Financial Math
1 Tucker Klamm, South Nodaway High School
2 Connal Anderson, Lathrop High School
3 Joslynn Heath, South Nodaway High School
4 Elena Johnston, Maysville High School
5 Ivan Chatfield, Central High School - St. Joseph
6 Michael Higdon, Central High School - St. Joseph
7 Myles Adams, East Buchanan C-1
8 Joel McCall, South Harrison High School
9 Kaylie McReynolds, Cameron R-1 High School
10 Axel Kenzy, Gallatin High School
Introduction to Information Technology
1 Christian Fetterer, Nodaway-Holt R-VII
2 Taden Hancock, Gallatin High School
3 Lyle Malinao, South Harrison High School
4 Reagan Nicholson, Osborn High School
5 Laramie Fenimore, Gallatin High School
6 Clifton Eckert, Cameron R-1 High School *wildcard
7 Chris Ferarre, Jefferson C-123 School *wildcard
8 Lucas Frisch, Worth County R-3 School
9 Jaxson Ramsey, Osborn High School
10 Axel Kenzy, Gallatin High School
Introduction to Marketing Concepts
1 Ada Gollnick, Plattsburg R-III School
2 Elmer Cristobal, Lafayette High School
3 Evan Sinnett, Central High School - St. Joseph
4 Elizabeth Carnie, Plattsburg R-III School
5 Addison Boyd, Plattsburg R-III School
6 Quentin Leake, Lafayette High School
7 Aspen Daniel, Maysville High School
8 Joel McCall, South Harrison High School
9 Jalea Bernard, Central High School - St. Joseph
10 Kaycie Thorton, Cameron R-1 High School
Introduction to Parli Pro
1 Pryce Johnson, Gallatin High School
2 Ethen Elder, Gilman City R-4 High School
3 Kenneth Browning, North Daviess R-III High School
4 Felicity Musser, Osborn High School
5 Sullivan Bird, Gallatin High School
6 Makenna Bottcher, Gallatin High School *wildcard
7 Spike Burke, Gilman City R-4 High School *wildcard
8 Avery Gregg, Gilman City R-4 High School *wildcard
9 Landon Preston, Gilman City R-4 High School *wildcard
10 Kammie Fehring, Gilman City R-4 High School *wildcard
Introduction to Public Speaking
1 Sullivan Bird, Gallatin High School
2 Briley Lindstrom, Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Max Gagnon, Lathrop High School
4 Kenzie Milligan, North Harrison R-3
5 Jeeya Patel, Cameron R-1 High School
Introduction to Social Media Strategy
1 Jayda Curtis-Mazur, Lacey Holcomb, Kallie Salmon, Gallatin High School
2 Avery Meyerkorth, Payten Shrader Rock Port R-II
3 Aspen Daniel, Cammie Justus Maysville High School
4 Lily McClain Central High School - St. Joseph
5 Wylie McKinnon King City High School
Job Interview
1 Sydney Lockridge, Cameron R-1 High School
2 Elle Copple, Gallatin High School
3 William Hausman, Central High School - St. Joseph
4 Trendi Johnson, North Harrison R-3
5 Dylan Ellis, East Buchanan –1
Journalism
1 Noah Ferguson, South Nodaway High School
2 Stella Neri, Lafayette High School
3 Melena Barbosa, Lafayette High School
4 Isabelle Michaud, Central High School - St. Joseph
5 Elizabeth Russell, Plattsburg R-III School
6 Elizabeth Newell, East Buchanan C-1
7 Anna Kenagy, East Buchanan C-1
8 Lola Hofmann, East Buchanan C-1
9 Clair Jobes, Central High School - St. Joseph
10 Tommi Martin, Tarkio High School
Marketing
1 Talicia Byrd, Kaliana Ginn Lafayette High School
2 Briley Lindstrom, Lyric Williams-McGuire Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Kegan Jones, Keegan McBroom, Gabe Parker Gallatin High School
4 Caroline Fanning, Lindsay Sherman Stanberry R-II
5 Sutter Akins, Haiden Trammell South Harrison High School
Networking Infrastructures
1 Quincy Meyer, East Buchanan C-1
2 Christian Fetterer, Nodaway-Holt R-VII
3 Carter Gebhards, Rock Port R - II
4 Megan Norris, South Harrison High School
5 Emilia Rodriguez-Savage, Central High School - St. Joseph
6 David Knab, Cameron R-1 High School *wildcard
7 Morgan Bottcher, South Harrison High School
8 Emma Chamberlin, South Harrison High School
9 Jacob Cookson, South Harrison High School
Organizational Leadership
1 Isabelle Michaud, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Dayton Wilson, Cameron R-1 High School
3 Ashley Feiden, Gallatin High School
4 Lilly Lysaght, Lafayette High School
5 Abigail Burns, Gallatin High School
6 Alex Barnett, Tarkio High School
7 Maddie Mauch, Gallatin High School
8 Camryn Brady, West Nodaway R-1
9 Erinn Lotspeich, Lafayette High School
10 Hadley Miller, Central High School - St. Joseph
Parliamentary Procedure
1 Elle Copple, Courtney Crose, Payton Feiden, Brett Hemry, Betty Sparks Rogers, Gallatin High
School
Personal Finance
1 Jackson Thomas, South Harrison High School
2 Jodi Andrews, West Nodaway R-1
3 Aidan Rhoad, East Buchanan C - 1
4 Dayton Wilson, Cameron R - 1 High School
5 Emily Edwards, Cameron R - 1 High School
6 Aidan Rogers, Maysville High School
7 Renee Cascioli, Osborn High School
8 Tessa Rolf, Tarkio High School
9 Maddox Farmer, King City High School
10 Ian Stepp, Tarkio High School
Political Science
1 Caden Turner, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Jesse Moore, Lathrop High School
3 Peyton Taggart, Gilman City R-4 High School
4 David Clark, Cameron R-1 High School
5 Braden Owens, King City High School
6 Quincy Meyer, East Buchanan C-1
7 Brodhi Ramirez, King City High School
8 Gavin Pinkston, Cameron R-1 High School
9 Logan Shoots, Central High School - St. Joseph
10 Elizabeth Newell, East Buchanan C–1
Public Service Announcement
1 Abigail Gibson, Elizabeth Laukemper, Sydney Meadows Mound City R-2
2 Brayden Combs, Lucas Frisch, Andrew Griffin Worth County R-3 School
3 Carleen Gilbert, Brodhi Ramirez King City High School
Public Speaking
1 Alisha Gupta, Central High School - St. Joseph
2 Mackenzie Brown, Mound City R-2
3 Taylee Parmenter, Lafayette High School
4 Lola Hofmann, East Buchanan C-1
5 Riley Walker, North Andrew R–VI
Publication Design
1 Ella Bradford, Maddie Moulton, Adison Pratt Gallatin High School
2 Morgan Pope North Nodaway R–VI
Sales Presentation
1 Isaac Bird, PJ Johnson, Presley Wells Gallatin High School
2 Katelyn Briggs, Trendi Johnson North Harrison R-3
3 Grace Downing, Presli Punzo, Ceci Sherlock DeKalb High School
4 Adam Klassen, Caden Turner Central High School - St. Joseph
Securities and Investments
1 Tenley Weller, South Harrison High School
2 Haiden Trammell, South Harrison High School
3 Payton Feiden, Gallatin High School
4 Brett Hemry, Gallatin High School
5 Aidan Burke, Rock Port R-II
6 Keegan McBroom, Gallatin High School
7 Reed Miller, Rock Port R-II
8 Mauriana Frame, South Harrison High School
9 Beau Rainey, South Harrison High School
10 Grant Williams, South Harrison High School
Social Media Strategies
1 Maddie Moulton, Adiline Pratt, Adison Pratt Gallatin High School
2 Jessica Davis, Tejay Freemyer and Sarah Langford, South Nodaway High School
3 Bryna Grow, Ava Stiff Northwest Technical School
4 Lana Clark, Allison Gentry Central High School - St. Joseph
5 Kaylee Layton, Gavin Moore DeKalb High School
Sports & Entertainment Management
1 Max Gagnon, Michael McFarland, Brayden Pritchett Lathrop High School
2 Carter Hewitt, Drake Losson, Ethan Zeit Lafayette High School
3 Gage Busby, Trevor Klein, Gavin Rhode East Buchanan C-1
4 Lexi Manley, Johana Suanez Central High School - St. Joseph
5 Malachi Skillen Rock Port R-II
6 Gracelyn Marsh Plattsburg R-III School
7 Boston Bell, PJ Johnson, Pryce Johnson Gallatin High School
8 Landon Moser, Tyler New, Kolten Smith, Worth County R-3 School
9 Megan Bottcher, Megan Norris, South Harrison High School
10 Matt Jermain, Alex Mattson, Lucas Terry, Jefferson C-123 School
Spreadsheet Applications
1 Cassidy Davidson, South Harrison High School
2 Isabella Arias, South Harrison High School
3 Nicco LaBryer, South Nodaway High School
4 Valentina Green, Gallatin High School
5 Micah Makings, Rock Port R-II
6 Ty Humbard, East Buchanan C-1
7 Carter Gebhards, Rock Port R-II
8 Jazmine Corum, Ridgeway R-V School District
9 Abigail Wilson, Ridgeway R-V School District
Supply Chain Management
1 Jackson Thomas, South Harrison High School
2 William Hausman, Central High School - St. Joseph
3 Braden Owens, King City High School
4 Olivia Bradley-Ferdinand, South Harrison High School
5 Emily Edwards, Cameron R-1 High School
6 Drake Losson, Lafayette High School *wildcard
7 Rudy Updegraff, South Harrison High School *wildcard
8 Luke Sweat, South Harrison High School
9 Landon Wiederholt, South Nodaway High School
10 Owen Hartley, Cameron -1 High School
UX Design
1 Ella Bradford, Gallatin High School
2 Cecilia Jean Kaahea, Lafayette High School
3 Tucker Owens, Worth County R - 3 School
4 Brayden Hague, Stanberry R - II
5 Haiden Trammell, South Harrison High School
6 Lincoln Wake, Worth County R-3 School
7 Ellen Hayden, South Nodaway High School
8 Megan Bottcher, South Harrison High School
9 Sutter Akins, South Harrison High School
10 Abbey Henry, South Harrison High School
Website Design
1 LeAyrah Leeper, Channing McBroom and Nathaile Meisenheimer, Gallatin High School
2 Hailey Adwell Worth County R-3 School
Word Processing
1 Lincoln Wake, Worth County R-3 School
2 Aidan Rogers, Maysville High School
3 Breonna Waterman, Nodaway-Holt R-VII
4 Ashley Chalfant, Gilman City R - 4 High School
5 Brooklyn Russell, South Harrison High School
6 Morgan Cofer, Rock Port R-II
7 Calen Baker, Gallatin High School
8 Lauren Herndon, North Nodaway R-VI
9 Kaliska Madison, South Harrison High School
10 Colt Baker, Gallatin High School