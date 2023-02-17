FBLA District 1

2022 FBLA District 1 officers are shown during district contest on Feb. 8 at Northwest Missouri State University: Ella Bradford, District 1 president; Rylie Johnson, vice president of membership; Jacquelyn Cline, vice president of FBLA-PBL Relations; Megan Pope, secretary; and Elle Copple, parliamentarian.

 SUBMITTED BY FBLA DISTRICT 1

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Numerous students throughout Nodaway County and beyond participated and placed in the FBLA district contest held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Northwest Missouri State University.

District 1 is comprised of schools from the following counties: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clint, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth.

