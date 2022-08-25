8-25 Lightfoot Back to School.jpg

Logan Lightfoot

Maryville R-II Superintendent

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It doesn’t take but a few moments of being around Logan Lightfoot to get a sense of the excitement he has for leading the Maryville R-II School District.

In his first year at the helm as superintendent, Lightfoot spent the day walking around the various buildings in the district and stopped in for short visits at many of the classrooms, introducing himself as the new kid on the block to the students and encouraging them to always say hello every time they see him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags