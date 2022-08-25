This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — It doesn’t take but a few moments of being around Logan Lightfoot to get a sense of the excitement he has for leading the Maryville R-II School District.
In his first year at the helm as superintendent, Lightfoot spent the day walking around the various buildings in the district and stopped in for short visits at many of the classrooms, introducing himself as the new kid on the block to the students and encouraging them to always say hello every time they see him.
“This is the type of school district and the type of community that I personally and professionally have wanted to be in my entire career,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for better support from an administrative staff, couldn’t ask for a better support from a teaching staff and couldn’t ask for a better student body. It has been wonderful to go to work every day…. It really has.”
Lightfoot said that making the transition to Maryville from Nebraska has been relatively seamless due to the district staff and the community as a whole.
“The resources that we have here in Maryville, the students that we have here in Maryville just make leading the school district a wonderful place to work and a wonderful place to lead,” he said.
A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Lightfoot and his family have immersed themselves in Maryville since their arrival earlier this summer after being the superintendent of Anselmo-Merna, located in Custer County in central Nebraska, from July 2018 until his new post here in Maryville.
Superintendent Lightfoot is not the only member of his family who are Spoofhounds as his wife Leanna, who is a third-grade teacher at Eugene Field Elementary, and their children are also in the Maryville School district family.
“Our family is thrilled to be here,” he said. “I really believe I’m leading this district for a reason. I see so many great opportunities for Maryville kids. Speaking as a father, I see so many great opportunities for my own kids. We wouldn’t have made this move if we didn’t see this as an incredible place with an incredible future and we’re just happy to be a part of it.”
Part of that future that Lightfoot envisions is what happens to students upon graduation as he wants each of them to be ready to reach their goals, whatever those future plans may be.
“I feel very passionate about when you have a student in a school system, it is your charge, your mission, your job to help prepare and equip that student for (the future),” he said. “You are not just teaching them the core fundamentals of algebra and English. You are really teaching that student how to think critically, you’re teaching that student how to prepare for the next steps in life. That really deals with honing into their talents and passions. That involves the entire community — what does it look like to help that student get into opportunities in the workforce or options at a university that maybe go beyond the traditional high school and middle school walls? I really feel like a very healthy and successful school system utilizes all of those components.”
A large part of that vision that Lightfoot has for the Maryville School District will involve many ventures both public and private.
“We have a wonderful school district,” he said. “I see a lot of opportunity and potential with Maryville. With a thriving business and corporate community that we have here in northwest Missouri, with the presence of the university I see a lot of potential great partnerships that can really expand and provide great opportunities for Maryville students and eventually Maryville graduates.”
The end result according to Lightfoot is for the district and for staff to help set the stage for their students’ next acts and that their options are limitless upon graduation.
“When a student graduates from Maryville High School the future in front of them can look like whatever their talents and passions lead them to,” he said.