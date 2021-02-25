CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Jefferson C-123 Superintendent Tim Jermain said last week that his district has refrained from using any Alternative Methods of Instruction days to replace snow days because he fears the precedent it could set for special interest groups that are seeking to erode local control of education.
Starting in the 2020-21 school year, Missouri school districts were given the option of using up to five AMI days per year instead of canceling school because of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. This is different from AMI-x days, which were utilized for quarantines and closures related to COVID-19.
So far this year, Jefferson is the only school district in the county that has not used any AMI days, instead taking advantage of a longer schedule than most Nodaway County districts to simply cancel school on snow days without having to make them up at all, or tacking on makeup days when those run out.
During the meeting, Jermain said his reluctance to use AMI days comes down to a simple viewpoint.
“If we have AMI days, I think we’re basically saying that it is just as effective as being there,” Jermain said.
No alternative method is as effective as in-person learning, he said. The methods used for AMI days must be approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and do not have to include virtual instruction methods. Instead, simply sending home packets of instruction with students before a potential snow day can qualify — something that Jermain said isn’t especially conducive to learning, especially for younger students.
“There was a district that, back before Christmas, sent four packets home — day 1, day 2, day 3 — for whenever they have AMI days,” Jermain said. “So, busywork, right?”
But in addition to the issues with whether AMI days are valuable enough for students, Jermain said that using them could open the door further to “interest groups that make a lot of money off virtual education, that say virtual education is just as good as kids meeting.”
The issue is at the forefront due to Senate Bill 55, a bill in the Missouri Senate that includes a provision which would allow state aid for school districts to go to a private virtual learning provider instead of the district where the enrolled student is from.
“So whenever legislators ask me, how (are AMI days) any different than virtual education, how would I defend that — that we sent a packet home with a first grader and that counted as a day, 6½ hours of instruction?” Jermain said. “… So at this point I guess I haven’t chosen to use any AMI days because, personally, I think it’s going to be used against us, and I don’t think it’s as effective as us being in school.”
Other Jefferson C-123 notes
- Administrators are working on a plan to celebrate Read Across America in early March in a way that would continue to observe social distancing protocols. Typically, family members of students come into school to read with their children, but this year’s event will require some reworking.
Personnel
The board approved the following personnel items:
- Music teacher Cecily Lanier submitted her resignation to the board, saying she is moving to Florida with her husband, who recently retired.
- Assigned Barb Terry as curriculum director.
- Offered a probationary teaching contract and a contract for assistant elementary principal to Caden Farnan.
- Awarded an indefinite contract for the 2021-22 school year to Rachel Stoll.