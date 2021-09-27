CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education voted last week to include a free lunch for substitute teachers.
Elementary Principal Caden Farnan told the board he had been approached by a substitute teacher who asked about the possibility. Both Farnan and Superintendent Tim Jermain recommended passing the measure, which was voted through unanimously.
Prior to the Sept. 15 meeting, substitute teachers at the school would have had to pay for lunch in the cafeteria with cash, a common practice at most districts in the county. However, Jermain said substitutes — who are frequently contacted with little notice in the mornings — did not always have cash with them.
He estimated the cost of lunch would add about $8 per day to the cost of hiring substitutes.