CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — At the Oct. 27 meeting of the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education:
- The board elected a committee of three that will meet prior to the December board meeting to select the local winner of the John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship, sponsored annually by Future Builders, the educational foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. The local winner is awarded a $250 scholarship by the school district, and submitted to the statewide scholarship competition where 17 regional winners are awarded annual $1,000 scholarships, and a statewide winner awarded an additional annual $1,500 scholarship.
- Superintendent Tim Jermain said the district has received the grant funds from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund, part of the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, which reimbursed the district for 40 Chromebooks for students and up to $400 per device for up to 10 laptops for teachers. The ECF, created as part of the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, expanded the E-Rate program — which helps schools and libraries with funding for affordable broadband internet — to allow for expenditures that help students and teachers with home learning, like Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, laptops and tablets. The district was already a participant in the E-Rate program for its internet services.
- Jermain also said that Caden Farnan, elementary school principal and a teacher for fifth and sixth grades, and Charlea Lewis, a health and technology teacher, have begun training for a pilot program the district is taking part in through the University of Missouri — Enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies (eMINTS) National Center — that will provide funding to teach fifth grade students computer coding skills through creating video games.