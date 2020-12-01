CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Joining many other school districts across the county and state, Jefferson C-123 has shifted its mask policy to all ages in order to take advantage of new guidelines issued by the state.
Earlier this month, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced changes to the state’s guidelines on close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in K-12 schools. The state guidance allows students identified as close contacts to attend school as long as they do not show symptoms and all parties involved in the exposure were properly wearing masks.
Last week, the Jefferson C-123 school board opted to join the ranks of several schools which had adjusted mask guidelines in an effort to cut down on the number of student quarantines.
According to a letter sent to parents on Nov. 19 by Superintendent Tim Jermain, students in all grades Pre-K-12 will be required to wear masks at school when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Previously, only students in grades 7-12 were required to wear masks. Additionally, students are once again required to wear masks while riding the bus as well.