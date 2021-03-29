CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Jefferson C-123 school district has loosened its mask restrictions and changed other COVID-19 protocols after a school board meeting on March 17.
After discussion with the school board, the district will continue to require that masks be worn by students and staff when working within six feet of one another during school, not during transition times or when on the bus.
Superintendent Tim Jermain said that continuing to wear masks within six feet allows the district to keep students in school instead of doing distance learning.
In addition, elementary recess will return to normal, with classes no longer separated by grade level, and high school students will resume noontime volleyball.
Other protocol changes include those having to do with fevers. Daily temperature screening of students in grades 7-12 will be discontinued, and students will now have to be fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of medication to return to school instead of the 72 hours that were required as part of the COVID-19 protocols.
“We still encourage students and parents to communicate with the school if a student is not feeling well,” Jermain said in a letter parents about the changes. “Any student who is not feeling well or exhibits COVID symptoms should remain home. If students are exposed to a positive COVID person they should also remain at home.”
During the school board meeting, Jermain said the school nurse had never found someone who didn’t know they had a fever with the temperature checks.
“We look forward to a great 4th quarter to this school year,” Jermain said in the letter. “We also are feeling optimistic that we can return to ‘normal’ in the near future. Thank you to all of our families for helping us through this year. The efforts of everyone working together have made this school year possible.”
Jermain said that in total, the high school has had three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among high school students, and one from an elementary student.
Other Jefferson notes
- The board approved its annual membership agreement with the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan, an independent insurance group made up of more than 100 Missouri school districts.
- The board approved a contract offer to Anna Horn for K-12 music instructor for the 2021-22 school year.
- The board approved a contract offer to Dallas Giedd for K-12 PE instructor for the 2021-22, allowing him to bring over his years of service.