At the Dec. 15 meeting of the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education:
- The board selected Stephanie Turpin as the local John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship winner. The scholarship is sponsored annually by Future Builders, the educational foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. The local winner is awarded a $250 scholarship by the school district, and is submitted to the statewide scholarship competition where 17 regional winners are awarded annual $1,000 scholarships, and a statewide winner is awarded an additional $1,500 scholarship.
- The board approved high school co-ops with South Nodaway R-IV for the following activities: Football (with North Nodaway R-VI), girls cross country, softball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls track, baseball and cheerleading.
- The board approved junior high co-ops with South Nodaway R-IV for the following activities: Softball, football (with North Nodaway R-VI), boys and girls basketball, girls track and cheerleading.
- The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.