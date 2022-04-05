CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Jefferson C-123 recently announced its third quarter honor rolls.
Students on the high honor roll must have a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale and no grade below a C.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
- Seniors: Claire Galbraith, Jaclyn Pappert, Samantha Terry and Stephanie Turpin
- Juniors: Memphis Bliley, Gage Greer, Kayley Hauber, Matthew Jermain, Jenna Mason, Aubrey Mattson and Andrea Riley
- Sophomores: Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Ethan Holtman, Alex Mattson, Ean Meyer, Kali Redden and Christina Turpin
- Freshmen: Maleeah Bliley, Hadley Cline
- Eighth: Xaden Crosby, Allison Day, Trent Henggeler, Mylie Holtman, Andrew Lager, Andrew Mattson, Bruce Otto, Allison Riley and Madalynn Stuart
- Seventh: Whitney Redden and Lily Terry
HONOR ROLL
Students on the honor roll must have a GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale and no grade below a C.
- Seniors: Nathalie Lager and Trevor McCrary
- Sophomores: Jacob Peery and Lucas Terry
- Freshman: Hunter Redden
- Eighth: Jared Mason, Kenzie Redden and Jayden Sturm
- Seventh: Emersyn McCrary