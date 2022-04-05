Jefferson School Building (copy)
Jefferson C-123 recently released its third quarter honor rolls.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Jefferson C-123 recently announced its third quarter honor rolls.

Students on the high honor roll must have a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale and no grade below a C.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

  • Seniors: Claire Galbraith, Jaclyn Pappert, Samantha Terry and Stephanie Turpin
  • Juniors: Memphis Bliley, Gage Greer, Kayley Hauber, Matthew Jermain, Jenna Mason, Aubrey Mattson and Andrea Riley 
  • Sophomores: Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Ethan Holtman, Alex Mattson, Ean Meyer, Kali Redden and Christina Turpin
  • Freshmen: Maleeah Bliley, Hadley Cline
  • Eighth: Xaden Crosby, Allison Day, Trent Henggeler, Mylie Holtman, Andrew Lager, Andrew Mattson, Bruce Otto, Allison Riley and Madalynn Stuart
  • Seventh: Whitney Redden and Lily Terry

HONOR ROLL

Students on the honor roll must have a GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale and no grade below a C.

  • Seniors: Nathalie Lager and Trevor McCrary
  • Sophomores: Jacob Peery and Lucas Terry
  • Freshman: Hunter Redden
  • Eighth: Jared Mason, Kenzie Redden and Jayden Sturm
  • Seventh: Emersyn McCrary
