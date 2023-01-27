CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education last week approved the purchase of umbrella liability insurance.

The insurance policy, purchased through the Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC), gives the district another $8 million in liability coverage. The district’s base policy covered up to $3 million per occurrence and $6 million in aggregate claims.

1-26 BOE Jefferson 2.jpg
Jefferson C-123 Board of Education members get the chance to practice their critical thinking skills by taking a crack at a first-day activity for Applied Geometry students. At the Jan. 18 school board meeting, math teacher Hope Pappert paired up board members with each other and gave each pair a tangram, which is a square that is made up of seven smaller shapes of varying sizes. In this particular challenge, board members Mitch Holtman, front left, and Sherri Redden, front right, managed to find a combination of three shapes that make a square a little bit quicker than board member Travis Angle, back left, and board president Jared McQueen, back right, who are on the right track. Pappert said she decided to offer Applied Geometry for the first time this year because she thought a large number of students interested in vocational school and trades would better connect with practical geometric puzzles rather than explaining the concepts in more abstract ways.
