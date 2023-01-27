This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Travis Angle was sworn in as the newest member of the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education on Jan. 18. Angle, the chief operations officer at United Electric, was appointed by the board to replace Jeff Farnan, who began his first term as District 1’s representative in the Missouri State House of Representatives this month. Angle will serve in the seat until a permanent replacement is elected on April 4.
Jefferson C-123 Board of Education members get the chance to practice their critical thinking skills by taking a crack at a first-day activity for Applied Geometry students. At the Jan. 18 school board meeting, math teacher Hope Pappert paired up board members with each other and gave each pair a tangram, which is a square that is made up of seven smaller shapes of varying sizes. In this particular challenge, board members Mitch Holtman, front left, and Sherri Redden, front right, managed to find a combination of three shapes that make a square a little bit quicker than board member Travis Angle, back left, and board president Jared McQueen, back right, who are on the right track. Pappert said she decided to offer Applied Geometry for the first time this year because she thought a large number of students interested in vocational school and trades would better connect with practical geometric puzzles rather than explaining the concepts in more abstract ways.
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education last week approved the purchase of umbrella liability insurance.
The insurance policy, purchased through the Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC), gives the district another $8 million in liability coverage. The district’s base policy covered up to $3 million per occurrence and $6 million in aggregate claims.
The umbrella policy will add $2,304 to the existing liability coverage premium that Jermain estimated at around $33,000 per year.
Superintendent Tim Jermain said it was the first time the district had opted to purchase such a policy. Previous boards, he said, had ultimately decided against it because of the cost and in the belief that having the money available for claims may in itself invite lawsuits.
However, current board members discussed a possible nightmare scenario, in which a district-owned bus full of 30-40 students crashes and injures many on board. In that event, the base policy’s cap could be used up quickly.
The board approved purchasing the new policy unanimously.
Other Jefferson notes
Board members also approved the 2023-24 calendar. The first day of school will be Aug. 22 and graduation will be held on May 12.