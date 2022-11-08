High Honor Roll
At least a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale with no grade below a C
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
High Honor Roll
At least a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale with no grade below a C
Seniors: Memphis Bliley, Coner Galdstone, Gage Greer, Kayley Hauber, Matthew Jermain, Jenna Mason, Aubrey Mattson, Andrea Riley and Kohner Vanderpool
Juniors: Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Ethan Holtman, Jayce Holtman, Alex Mattson, Landen Miller, Jacob Peery, Kali Redden and Christina Turpin
Sophomores: Hadley Cline, Chris Ferrare, Logan Peery abd Hunter Redden
Freshmen: Xaden Crosby, Allison Day, Trent Henggeler, Mylie Holtman, Andrew Lager, Andy Mattson, Allison Riley, Madalynn Stuart and Jayden Sturm
Eighth: Emersyn McCrary, Whitney Redden and Lily Terry
Seventh: Jocelyn Bottorff, Bella Day and Chloe Peery
Regular Honor Roll
Between 3.3-3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale with no grade below a C
Seniors: Jaxon McCrary
Juniors: Brandon McQueen, Ean Meyer, Lucas Terry
Sophomores: Maleeah Bliley, Gabriel Lager, Lealand Otto, Hope Willis
Freshmen: Spincer Ekoniak, Ayden Gilfillan, Jared Mason, Bruce Otto, Kenzie Redden,
Seventh: Brayden Angle, Lily Cady, Tristian Gilfillan, Kirstan Miller, Mckenna VanDeventer and Kaelyn Williams
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.