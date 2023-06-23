HOPKINS, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the June 14 meeting of the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education:
- The board approved a bid of $351,357 to repair the hail damage at the fitness center, ag building, bus barn, middle school-high school and elementary school. The cost will be reimbursed by insurance. According to the bid, the cost to repair the fitness center is $53,630. The ag building repairs will cost $76,114. The commons building repairs total $71,917. It will cost $92,869 to repair the middle school-high school, $42,210 to repair the bus barn and $14,617 to repair the elementary school.
- According to middle school-high school principal Roger Johnson’s report, Jacquelyn Cline will be competing in the National FBLA Contest in Atlanta this month. Morgan Pope will be attending district officer training.
- Board members approved a bid of $6,800 from Chris Kiddo to refinish the hardwood floors at the elementary school in Pickering.
- The board approved the purchase of new science textbooks from McGraw Hill at a cost of $40,608.07. According to the quote, this will purchase books for kindergarten through eighth grade as well as biology, chemistry, earth science and physical science for high school students. The quote also notes the district will receive $10,129.26 in free materials along with the textbooks. One example is a set of 20 Inspire Science Investigator Magazine sets for third graders.
North Nodaway board of education members approved an asphalt sealing bid for the middle school-high school parking lot of $1,575 from Asphalt Renovations.
The board approved several annual bids for various needs: a trash removal bid of $410 per month from Porter Trash, a propane bid from Agriland for $1.0375 per gallon, a milk bid from Anderson Erickson and a food bid from Graves Menu Maker.
In closed session, the board accepted resignations of:
Sarah Emery as elementary special education teacher
Tana Wymer as fifth grade teacher
In closed session, the board approved employment of:
Lori Harris as the sixth-eighth grade math teacher, 2023-2024
Mackenzie Black as high school football and basketball cheer coach, 2023-2024
Zaire Sutton as assistant high school football coach and substitute teacher 2023-2024
Lindsey Bird as fifth grade teacher, 2023-2024
Brylie Goff as first grade teacher, 2023-2024
Traci Westfall as elementary special education teacher, 2023-2024