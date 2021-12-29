MARYVILLE, Mo. — Through the certification of its outdoor classroom by the Nature Explore Program, Northwest Missouri State University’s Horace Mann Laboratory School has received national recognition, a press release stated.
Sponsored by Dimensions Educational Research Foundation, the Nature Explore Program features classrooms designed by educators, researchers and architects. These classrooms combat the disconnect between children and nature by providing outdoor learning opportunities.
The outdoor classroom opened in 2018 and is located north of Everrett Brown Education Hall on Northwest’s campus. In a news release, Horace Mann Principal Laura King described it as an extension of the classroom, where children can use nature to connect to their learning.
Certification as a Nature Explore Classroom grants Horace Mann membership to a network of more than 500 similar spaces across the nation.
A press release stated research shows children who learn in Nature Explore Classrooms have enhanced problem-solving techniques, creativity and concentration. These classrooms also teach children to manage stress in healthy ways.
“We are very fortunate to have an outdoor classroom with this distinction,” King said. “Horace Mann is proud to have this beautiful space that inspires children to explore through nature and invites curiosity to direct their learning.”
In 2019, Northwest’s Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families also received Nature Explore certification.
A news release noted the certification of these classrooms also allows Northwest to better its teaching practices and train aspiring educators.
“Horace Mann Laboratory School’s commitment to providing research-based and nature-rich learning offers a wonderful example to programs and educators throughout the country,” said Heather Fox, director of communications and outreach for the Nature Explore Program. “These spaces inspire hands-on activity, creativity, play and plenty of time exploring the natural world for children of all ages.”