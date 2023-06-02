SAVANNAH, Mo. — North Central Missouri College celebrated the completion of phase 1 of its Savannah Campus on May 18 with a ribbon cutting, touch-a-truck event, and tours of the renovated McCarty Motors.
Savannah R-III School District Superintendent Eric Kurre welcomed guests and shared details on the partnership between the school district and the college before introducing NCMC President Lenny Klaver.
Klaver expressed gratitude to everyone for attending and acknowledged several in the crowd for their support and involvement with the campus.
He also announced the naming of phase 1 as the Dan Hegeman Center for Career and Technical Education and thanked Hegeman for his work in the Missouri legislature, representing the 12th Senatorial District from 2015-2022.
Hegeman thanked NCMC for the honor and what it means to the region for this additional campus in Savannah.
NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott shared updates of the Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign: to date, over $7.7 million has been raised of the $9.9 million goal. She encouraged the community to get involved and bestowed appreciation to those who have already pledged their support.
The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting by Hegeman with members of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, NCMC and Savannah school district.