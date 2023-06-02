Dan Hegeman

Former state senator Dan Hegeman cuts a ribbon on May 18 celebrating the completion of phase 1 of North Central Missouri College’s Savannah Campus, which will be named the Dan Hegeman Center for Career and Technical Education.

 SUBMITTED BY NCMC

SAVANNAH, Mo. — North Central Missouri College celebrated the completion of phase 1 of its Savannah Campus on May 18 with a ribbon cutting, touch-a-truck event, and tours of the renovated McCarty Motors. 

Savannah R-III School District Superintendent Eric Kurre welcomed guests and shared details on the partnership between the school district and the college before introducing NCMC President Lenny Klaver.

