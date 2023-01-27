Kendall Harkrider NCMC

Kendall Harkrider has been selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student for January.

 SUBMITTED BY NCMC

TRENTON, Mo. — Kendall Harkrider, of Maryville, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for January.

According to a news release, Harkrider is a sophomore pursuing an associate in arts in sports management and plans to graduate with his degree in May. After graduation, he plans to transfer to a four-year institution to obtain his bachelor’s in sports management and continue with basketball management.

