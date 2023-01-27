TRENTON, Mo. — Kendall Harkrider, of Maryville, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for January.
According to a news release, Harkrider is a sophomore pursuing an associate in arts in sports management and plans to graduate with his degree in May. After graduation, he plans to transfer to a four-year institution to obtain his bachelor’s in sports management and continue with basketball management.
Harkrider is the manager for the Pirates basketball team and is involved in Student Support Services, Business Club and FCA. His favorite class is anything with Sarah Bird.
“She makes it fun and not just another class,” Harkrider said. “I get up, and I’m excited to go to class, not thinking I have to go. She’s also the reason I went to college. I wasn’t even sure if college was for me or if I could do it. She encouraged me to give it a try, and now I love it here and am going to graduate in May.
“Along with being the basketball manager, my favorite thing about NCMC is how much of a home it is and that everyone cares. My instructors actually care if I succeed and are here to help you, not just give you a grade and move on. NCMC is a great place and has a good atmosphere.”
Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.
To learn more about NCMC, visit ncmissouri.edu or contact the admissions department at 660-359-3948.