Truett Haer
Maryville High School senior Truett Haer was selected as part of the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100 program back in March.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last month, a Maryville High School senior was selected to represent the school in a program that recognizes the top seniors across the state. Truett Haer was selected as a member of the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100 program.

This program, sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, scores students according to the 10 “events” in what the program calls an “Academic Decathlon,” including ACT score, GPA, ranking in the top 10 percent of the class, high-level courses in the core subjects, attendance and involvement in school activities, according to the press release.

