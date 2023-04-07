MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last month, a Maryville High School senior was selected to represent the school in a program that recognizes the top seniors across the state. Truett Haer was selected as a member of the 2023 Missouri Scholars 100 program.
This program, sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, scores students according to the 10 “events” in what the program calls an “Academic Decathlon,” including ACT score, GPA, ranking in the top 10 percent of the class, high-level courses in the core subjects, attendance and involvement in school activities, according to the press release.
“You get points on your ACT and GPA, is where it starts out,” Becky Houtchens, post-secondary advisor at MHS, said. “We actually were super close and had a tie on that so we had to do some tie-breakers, but it came down to Truett.”
Haer has a GPA of 4.11 and an ACT score of 34, along with being involved in National Honor Society, Octagon Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also has played soccer throughout high school and is currently serving as team captain during his senior year. In terms of community service, Haer has helped unload food at The Ministry Center, walk dogs at the New Nodaway Humane Society and has volunteered for youth soccer camps and FCA camps.
“(I felt) grateful and kind of humbled because I think there are other people in my grade who could have also done it,” Haer said. “I just thought I should be grateful that I had the opportunity to do this.”
Following graduation in May, Haer said he plans on attending Truman State University to study biology with a pre-med focus. He hopes to become a sports medicine physician or an orthopedic surgeon. He was introduced to these professions when he had a bone spur on his knee that was poking his hamstring and his sports medicine physician referred him to a surgeon who removed the spur, he told The Forum.
Each school in Missouri is able to nominate one or more students, depending on the school size, for Missouri Scholars 100 every year. Once selected, the student and their family are invited to a luncheon at the end of April. Maryville High School does not have a student selected every year, but on the years it does, the student’s name is engraved on a small gold plate and added to a plaque in the main school hallway, according to Houtchens. This year, Haer’s name will be added to the plaque.
“He’s kind of a model student and citizen,” Houtchens said. “Not only does he achieve high academically but he’s also a leader in our school. He challenges himself. He is involved in activities.
“He’s really the all-around representation of MHS.”
