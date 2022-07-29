MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of volunteers is working to create a Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame.
Kelley Baldwin, vice president of the Maryville R-II Board of Education and a member of the group putting the initiative together, presented the basics of the plan during last week’s regular school board meeting on July 20.
According to an FAQ document distributed by Baldwin, the Hall of Fame will honor teams and individuals who excelled in athletic activities or who contributed to Spoofhound athletics in an impactful way. Possible inductees would include coaches, administrators, community members or media members who met those criteria.
Baldwin said one of the primary goals of creating a hall of fame is to help deepen and strengthen alumni connections.
School board member Traci Westfall said she strongly agreed.
“I think it’s a great thing, I think it’s something that’s needed done for years,” Westfall said.
A nine-member steering committee made up of Maryville High School alumni, community members and school district staff established the initial framework for the Hall of Fame by researching similar setups at the high school and college levels, including interviewing some of the individuals who helped build them.
Now that the steering committee’s work is largely completed, Baldwin said it will disband and pave the way for four committees — nomination, recognition, communications and finance — that will make up the larger Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.
The framework calls for nominations to come from both the nomination committee and the general public, culminating in an annual dinner each fall to induct a new class.
Baldwin said the group felt that opening nominations up to the public was the best model because they plan to require evidence, like statistics or other data, alongside submissions for consideration. So it won’t matter where the nominations come from, just whether they meet the standards set by the Hall of Fame Committee.
“The onus is really on the people who wanna get somebody in,” Baldwin said. “They’re gonna have to do the legwork and prove to us and the committee ‘so-and-so or such a team deserves entry.’”
So far, Baldwin said more than 20 people have expressed interest in serving on the committee. Anyone else interested should contact a steering committee member.
