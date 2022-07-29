Logan Lightfoot at BOE meeting
Buy Now

New Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot ran his first school board meeting as superintendent last week.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of volunteers is working to create a Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kelley Baldwin, vice president of the Maryville R-II Board of Education and a member of the group putting the initiative together, presented the basics of the plan during last week’s regular school board meeting on July 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags