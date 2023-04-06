MARYVILLE, Mo. — Loud music reverberated downtown last week when more than 300 Northwest Missouri State University students walked two miles, some rather painfully in bright red high-heel shoes, to the Nodaway County Courthouse where they gathered to show support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Several hundred students — and at least one Pi Kappa Epsilon member pushing a loudspeaker on wheels that pumped out the jams bouncing energetic pop music off buildings — flooded onto the west courthouse steps and lawn, taking a much needed break from the heels to pose for photos with each other and their tall shoes.

Wearing bright red high heels, two Northwest Missouri State University fraternity members make their way across Fourth Street on Thursday, March 30. The annual Walk a Mile event is held by the Interfraternity Council.
