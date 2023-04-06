This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Northwest Missouri State University students and Greek Life members gather Thursday, March 30, at the Nodaway County Courthouse. The Interfraternity Council’s Walk a Mile event was added to Greek Week to bring more awareness to the issue.
Wearing bright red high heels, two Northwest Missouri State University fraternity members make their way across Fourth Street on Thursday, March 30. The annual Walk a Mile event is held by the Interfraternity Council.
Stopping downtown traffic for about a minute March 30, several hundred Northwest Missouri State University students cross Main Street to head back to campus after walking in the Interfraternity Council’s Walk a Mile event during Greek Week.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Loud music reverberated downtown last week when more than 300 Northwest Missouri State University students walked two miles, some rather painfully in bright red high-heel shoes, to the Nodaway County Courthouse where they gathered to show support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Several hundred students — and at least one Pi Kappa Epsilon member pushing a loudspeaker on wheels that pumped out the jams bouncing energetic pop music off buildings — flooded onto the west courthouse steps and lawn, taking a much needed break from the heels to pose for photos with each other and their tall shoes.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt haha,” Salvatore Bonadonna, TKE Historian and speech and theater education major at Northwest, wrote in an email to The Forum. “But it was a really cool experience and felt good to stand up for a good cause.”
Organizing the March 30 event, Bonadonna said that not only was being involved with such a large crowd exciting, but the music added a community aspect to the event drawing more eyes to their cause.
The Interfraternity Council’s annual Walk a Mile event was added to this year’s Greek Week to help raise more awareness and increase attendance, according to Annie Punt, Greek Life coordinator at Northwest.
“The purpose of IFC Walk a Mile is to ask men to literally and figuratively walk a mile in a woman’s shoes,” she said. “It urges the Greek Life community to talk about a somewhat difficult topic: gender relations and men’s sexual violence against women. Every year, tens of thousands of fraternity men across the nation walk a mile in heels to stand up against and raise awareness for sexual assault.”
Punt said that someone from each of the seven fraternities and five sororities on campus took part in the event. She estimated a total of around 210 sorority women and 120 fraternity men made the trek from the university bell tower to the Nodaway County Courthouse and back.
Organizer Bonadonna said during the walk he felt proud of his community for coming together to show support for victims and letting them know that Greek Life is a support system for them.
Bonadonna said this event was personally important to him because it’s covering an issue that needs to be addressed.
“Sexual assault and domestic violence is an issue that is sadly relevant in our world today and I feel strongly about showing support for those victims and knowing that NW Greek Life sees them, hears them and will always be here for them,” he said.