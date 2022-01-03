MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Foundation Inc., the fundraising branch of Northwest Missouri State University, secured $8.02 million in donations and awarded a record number of scholarships during its 2021 fiscal year, which ended June 30, a press release stated.
During FY21, the foundation awarded nearly $1.2 million in financial assistance through 1,477 scholarships. The dollar amount represents the largest award in the history of the foundation as well as the highest number of donor-funded scholarships awarded.
According to a news release, there were 4,529 donors who contributed to Northwest initiatives during FY21. Ninety-two percent of the total funds raised by the foundation were cash gifts.
During FY21, the foundation’s total assets under management increased 14.5 percent to $45.67 million. Additionally, its endowment currently stands at more than $33 million.
Northwest received more than $9.4 million as direct and indirect support of various needs from the foundation in FY21, a news release noted. The foundation’s annual giving program raised about $465,000 in FY21, which represents a 31 percent increase since FY20.
As further representation of the foundation’s growth in FY21, 163 members were included in The 1905 Society, which recognizes those who make an annual unrestricted gift of $1,000 or more.
According to a press release, the foundation’s success aligns with that of its Forever Green campaign, which publicly launched in 2019 and closed on June 30 of this year. The campaign’s goal was to raise $45 million for university initiatives centered on academic excellence, scholarships, student life and donor-directed gifts. At a July 30 formal celebration in the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, it was announced that the campaign closed with $55,026,782 raised. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Northwest Foundation.
“The success we had in the past year and throughout the Forever Green campaign was not only a testament to the hard work of the Northwest Foundation and the University Advancement team, but it was also a powerful statement of support demonstrated by our alumni, friends of Northwest, community, corporate partners and the state of Missouri,” said Bob Burrell, president of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors. “Thank you to all who supported Northwest by giving your time, your talent and your donations. We are forever grateful.”
According to a news release, the thousands of donors and volunteers who supported the Forever Green campaign were thanked by Mitzi Marchant, vice president of university advancement at Northwest and executive director of the Northwest Foundation.
“Whether you’re a graduate, a friend of the university, an employer of Bearcats, a parent or community member, I like to think the mere mention of Northwest creates some sort of favorable memory for each of us,” Marchant said. “We all see the value in ensuring Northwest remains a vibrant university for generations to come. The support shown during the Forever Green campaign is a promising sign the future does indeed remain bright for Northwest.”