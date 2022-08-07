MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parents of Northwest Missouri State University alumna Sarah Groteluschen, David and Janelle Groteluschen, recently established a scholarship in memory of their daughter with funds willed to them after her untimely passing.
In 2012, Sarah graduated from Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education, a press release mentioned. She died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an ascending aortic aneurysm.
In honor of Groteluschen’s dedication to music education, the Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship was established to memorialize Groteluschen and help other students with the same passion for music education.
“It continues the music education for other individuals that she didn’t get to teach,” David said. “We took that money and set it up in a scholarship for other youth and people to get into music.”
According to a news release, one $2,000 award will be given annually to assist a Northwest music education student. Recipients of the scholarship will be full-time Northwest students with a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Recipients also must be a member of an instrumental music-performing group at Northwest with a preference for woodwind instruments.
According to her parents, Groteluschen appreciated the hands-on learning opportunities she had at Northwest, so she could apply practices that would help her future music students be successful.
The bachelor’s degree Groteluschen earned at Northwest was her second. She earned her first bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Nebraska, where she also played in the marching band, a news release mentioned.
“Ever since she was a very young girl, I took her to some Nebraska football games,” David said. “She saw the University of Nebraska marching band, and she said that someday she wanted to march in that marching band.”
At Northwest, Groteluschen was a member of the Bearcat Marching Band, the Kappa Kappa Psi national honorary band fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota international music fraternity and the Northwest’s Wind Symphony.
Prior to her passing, Groteluschen worked as a music teacher in the West Nodaway R-I School District. Additionally, she was part of the National Association for Music Education and the Missouri Music Educators Association, as well as a president of the Northwest Alumni Association’s Band Alumni Chapter.
“A dedicated teacher and friend, she was a behind-the-scenes person who helped make things run efficiently,” said William Richardson, Northwest professor of music. “We all miss her very much, and the Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship is a fitting tribute to her supportive nature and promotion of all things music education. We owe her family a great deal — not only for establishing the scholarship fund but for sharing their daughter with us as an undergraduate student, a valued graduate and as a music teacher in northwest Missouri.”
In her hometown of Columbus, Nebraska, she performed at Christmas concerts and was active at her church, where she played clarinet in a praise band and taught children how to play bells, according to a news release.
David and Janelle have a copy of one of Groteluschen’s teaching applications, for which she wrote, “I was always interested in music. I wanted to help other students develop their interest and appreciation and music. Teachers are the ones who help students to develop and become the best versions of themselves.”