Sarah Groteluschen

The Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship was established in honor of Sarah Groteluschen, a 2012 Northwest Missouri State University alumna.

 SUBMITTED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parents of Northwest Missouri State University alumna Sarah Groteluschen, David and Janelle Groteluschen, recently established a scholarship in memory of their daughter with funds willed to them after her untimely passing.

In 2012, Sarah graduated from Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education, a press release mentioned. She died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an ascending aortic aneurysm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags