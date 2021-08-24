MARYVILLE, Mo. — Energy provider Evergy gifted Northwest Missouri State University $80,000 for the installation of a 25KW grid-connected photovoltaic solar electric generating system at the university’s Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
The facility houses the university’s School of Agricultural Sciences as well as laboratories, classrooms and offices for its Department of Natural Sciences.
According to a news release, Northwest’s electricity provider, Evergy, installed the 100-panel grid on the center’s roof, allowing Northwest to track solar production and energy savings and efficiencies.
The system has saved the university approximately $775 in energy expenses since its installation two months ago.
“We are grateful for the generous gift from Evergy,” said Dan Haslag, assistant vice president of facility services at Northwest. “The installation of this solar array builds on the university’s ongoing energy conservation and sustainability initiatives.”
The university also has an 18.75KW span of solar panels on the roof of the B.D. Owens Library. Additional panels are on the Jon T. Rickman Electronic Campus Support Center.
According to a release, Northwest has saved $3,500 in energy costs and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 80,000 pounds due to the combined efforts of its solar panels.
“Evergy is proud of the Bearcats that work for us, and this is a way to give back on their behalf,” said Jason Klindt, Evergy’s senior director for government affairs and economic development, a Northwest alumnus and a member of the university’s board of regents. “This is not a one-time gift but a gift that will save Northwest money every time the sun is shining in Maryville.”