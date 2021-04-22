MARYVILLE, Mo. — Eugene Field Elementary Librarian Ree Sullivan has participated in the reading series “What Do You Know About Recycling?” as a way to raise awareness in students about recycling.
As part of that series and in recognition of Earth Day, students have been creating items made from recyclable materials, according to a news release from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Solid Waste Division. The students had only 25 minutes to complete their projects with whatever supplies were provided by their teachers that day.
“They did a great job – very creative,” said Robin Davidson, solid waste planner with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
Best overall
- Ahmed Meziani, fourth grade, created a train engine, shown at right and it was selected as overall winner.
Recycling designs selected for most creative are as follows:
Fourth grade
- Kaden Scadden and Alayna Harris – basketball court
- Dawson McMillen – fishing rod with fish
Third grade
- Audrey Silvas with her milkshake and meal
Second grade
- Braxton Cooper – recycling game
First grade
- Avalyn Aguiar – flower necklace
Projects selected for having the Best Recycling Message are as follows:
Third grade
- Kohlby Cook – Recycling factory
Second grade
- Ashtyn White – Garden, Restaurant, Compost
First grade
- Joseph Epple – Trash Collector 3000