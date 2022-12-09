This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sun was rising over the Maryville High School marching band practice field, blinding students who had just completed a run of their field show one sweltering August morning. Beads of sweat had begun to form on students’ necks due to the two hours they had been on the field. They were counting down the seconds until they were dismissed to go inside for a drink of water, when something unusual happened. The senior drum major climbed down from her podium and Band Director Tim Gilham climbed the stairs to look out onto the sea of band kids. Raising his hands to silence the rumbling whispers, he said “Gather around kids, I have an announcement to make.” That is how he broke the news to the Spoofhound Marching Band, the news that after 28 years, and four in Maryville, he was retiring.
Gilham, a former director in Trenton, Missouri, came to fill the open director position in Maryville for the 2019-2020 school year. He had taught in Trenton for almost 20 years; alongside his wife, they raised their two children. However, he still chose to make the jump when the position in Maryville opened up in the early months of 2019.
“I needed a change,” Gilham said, “I loved my years at Trenton, but I had done all I could do there. I needed a change for what I knew was the last leg of my career.”
The Maryville band program had begun to struggle a couple of years before Gilham’s arrival. The program saw a constantly changing lineup of directors with new ones coming in every few years, and according to a former Band Booster member began to see finances shifted away from it. Students at the time said they began to lose hope in the program.
The art programs across the nation have been losing funding, mirroring conditions at many public schools in the area. Neighboring school bands had dropped from competitive units seeking out contests to students with instruments used as background noise for their school’s football team. Gilham vowed to try and keep the Maryville band from meeting the same fate.
“My previous band and Maryville had competed every year at band competitions for longer than I had taught at Trenton,” Gilham said. “I knew the Maryville band program was a strong one marching- and music-wise, but with the loss of funding they could only do so much competitively, and I wanted to try and help.”
The program changed slowly yet surely under Gilham’s direction. Most upperclassmen were wary of the new director, considering that in their eight years of middle and high school band they had gone through four band directors. They were worried, and things did begin to change — but for the better.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the band placed in the top three in field competitions during all four band competitions; it received multiple specialty awards for music, marching and auxiliary; it went on to have four students receive gold at district solo and ensemble competition letting them advance into state competition; and it had multiple band members play in the inaugural MEC State Band festival in the spring. Under Gilham’s advisement, the band has also had two top-rated soloists at state solo and ensemble.
Gilham has always prioritized the students, even if it was long hours after his day had ended. He went back to the high school from the middle school to work with the older students, like senior Clara Viau, who wanted to succeed during the honor band season.
“I worked a lot after school with Gilham,” senior Clara Viau said about receiving a gold at both district and state solo and ensemble in the spring of 2022. “He helped me refine the skills I knew I had, and he pushed me to perform to the best of my ability.”
The Maryville band program has begun to change for the better. Other than the small dip in enrollment due to the hardships of virtual band classes and performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has finally begun to see progress in performance, even with the last couple of years being hard due to the loss of major senior classes. Maryville band is looking up and continuing to look forward to big opportunities, including performing in the Memorial Day Parade held in Washington, D.C., next May — thus giving Gilham one final opportunity to show off the growth of the Spoofhound Marching Band before he says goodbye.
“I wanted to retire early,” Gilham said, “I found my spot. I knew early on that Maryville was probably going to be the place where I hung my hat. The kids and parents are great, and I am really happy I came when I did.”
The news of his retirement earlier this year shocked community members, band members and their parents.
“I was surprised,” Viau said. “He had become a big part of the program, and we’re going to miss him so much.”
The band program has always had a director and assistant director, so there are some questions about where the program will go from here.
Assistant Director Benoit Gauthier has held his position for three years. He took it over during Gilham’s second year. The two have worked well together for the past three seasons.
“I look up to him,” Gauthier said. “I got the job right out of college and was honestly nervous, and he has taught me how to be successful. I am excited to carry on even though we are sad to see him go.”
The school does not know where the program is going quite yet. A member of the board of education, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were looking to keep the program going in the right direction and would be open to adding another director in the spirit of keeping old traditions alive.
A keeper of traditions himself, Gilham said he was nervous when jumping into a band that had years and years of traditions, however, when Gilham talks of the community and making the jump to Maryville, he had only good things to say.
“The main thing I would like to communicate is how appreciative I am to have had the opportunity to finish my teaching career in this school and community,” he said. “The people here have been supportive. The students gave me the chance to take the program in a slightly different direction. I will always be grateful to them for staying with the program through the director changes.”
Brooklyn Farnan is a Maryville High School alumna and a Northwest Missouri State University student currently enrolled in journalism courses.