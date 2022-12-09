MARYVILLE, Mo. — The sun was rising over the Maryville High School marching band practice field, blinding students who had just completed a run of their field show one sweltering August morning. Beads of sweat had begun to form on students’ necks due to the two hours they had been on the field. They were counting down the seconds until they were dismissed to go inside for a drink of water, when something unusual happened. The senior drum major climbed down from her podium and Band Director Tim Gilham climbed the stairs to look out onto the sea of band kids. Raising his hands to silence the rumbling whispers, he said “Gather around kids, I have an announcement to make.” That is how he broke the news to the Spoofhound Marching Band, the news that after 28 years, and four in Maryville, he was retiring.

IMG_9206.JPG


Tim Gilham, Maryville High School director of bands, is shown at a Marching Spoofhounds field show music rehearsal in August 2020 

Gilham, a former director in Trenton, Missouri, came to fill the open director position in Maryville for the 2019-2020 school year. He had taught in Trenton for almost 20 years; alongside his wife, they raised their two children. However, he still chose to make the jump when the position in Maryville opened up in the early months of 2019.

IMG_8054.JPG


Maryville Band Director Tim Gilham directs the band during a winter concert in the Lee and Nina Schnieder Center for the Performing Arts.
IMG_5141.JPG


Tim Gilham, Maryville High School director of bands, is shown at a marching band contest at Lee’s Summit North earlier this year. Gilham plans to retire at the end of this school year.
IMG_5429.JPG


Tim Gilham, Maryville High School director of bands, is shown leading the pep band at a high school basketball game in January 2020.
IMG_3953.JPG


Maryville Band Director Tim Gilham speaks to the audience during a winter concert in the Lee and Nina Schnieder Center for the Performing Arts.
