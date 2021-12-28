MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Foundation recently received funding from the Gladys Rickard Trust to further support We Gotchya, an organization at Northwest Missouri State University that provides free feminine hygiene products in all academic building restrooms on campus, a news release stated.
We Gotchya was founded in 2018 by a group of Northwest faculty and staff. The members united on a mission to provide items for women who need them.
According to a press release, the group seeks to engage individuals in discussions about menstruation and the luxury tax on feminine hygiene products.
The organization originally placed baskets containing menstruation products in women’s restrooms in academic buildings. These baskets included signage that instructed those who need supplies to take them and encouraged those with extra products to leave them. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, these baskets could no longer be maintained. In response, We Gotchya created a trust to sustain the organization in the future.
According to a news release, We Gotchya received $22,000 in funding from the Northwest Student Senate earlier this fall. Those funds allowed the organization to unlock feminine hygiene dispensers, which made the products within them free.
The Gladys Rickard Trust’s $4,475 donation will fund the purchase of nine additional feminine hygiene dispensers for campus buildings.
“We’re pretty excited by the overwhelming amount of support for this project,” said Jacquie Lamer, the founder of We Gotchya and a senior instructor of mass media, in a news release.
Donations, including those provided by the Gladys Rickard Trust and the Northwest Student Senate, will allow We Gotchya to continue to provide feminine hygiene products free of charge.
For more information about We Gotchya, visit wegotchya.org.