RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Construction of the new baseball field and track is set to be completed by the end of the month, the contractor has told the Northeast Nodaway school district.
Northeast Nodaway R-V Superintendent Brenda Dougan said contractor PCC Sports now expects to be done with its portion of the project by July 29. Dougan said grass would still need time to grow onto the field after that and won’t be usable until at least October.
Last year, voters approved a $1.3 million no-tax-increase bond issue to fund construction of the new facility.
The board also approved an agreement with Kansas City firm Collins and Hermann for $3,500 to install cable barriers along the walkway leading to the ballpark parking lot and a gate.
Athletics pass prices
The board approved an increase to athletics season pass prices, which Dougan said had not been revised for more than 10 years. Over that time, costs involving the programs, including fees for officials, have continued to increase.
Individual prices will stay the same at $3 for students, $4 adults and free for anyone 65 or older. The 2021-22 family season pass prices are below.
Baseball: $45 (was not included previously)
Softball: $50 (was $30)
Basketball: $65 (was $50)
Softball + Basketball: $100
All sports: $125
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- The tax rate hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the start of the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
- The board approved the out-of-district tuition rate at $12,750 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The district is looking into options and pricing for addressing erosion and drainage issues affecting the parking lot.