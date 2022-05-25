Conception Seminary College

CONCEPTION, Mo.— The Office of the Registrar at Conception Seminary College announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.7 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours. 

Students meeting these requirements by diocesan affiliation are listed below.

Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

  • Robert K. Blaschke
  • Nathanieal W. Boyd
  • Patrick S. Estabrooks

Diocese of Grand Island

  • Noah D. Huddleston
  • Samuel A. Ogden

Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph

  • Xavier J. Schmidt
  • Andrew B. Todd

Diocese of Sioux City

  • Garrett T. Hugeback
