CONCEPTION, Mo.— The Office of the Registrar at Conception Seminary College announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.7 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours.
Students meeting these requirements by diocesan affiliation are listed below.
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
- Robert K. Blaschke
- Nathanieal W. Boyd
- Patrick S. Estabrooks
Diocese of Grand Island
- Noah D. Huddleston
- Samuel A. Ogden
Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph
- Xavier J. Schmidt
- Andrew B. Todd
Diocese of Sioux City
- Garrett T. Hugeback