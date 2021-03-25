SAVANNAH, Mo. — More than eight months after first fielding public comments on a potential mascot change in July, the Savannah R-III Board of Education heard from members of the ad hoc committee at a work session Monday after dispatching the committee in November to explore the issue.
After the committee’s nine members performed months of exhaustive research — specifically into the origin of the district’s “Savages” moniker, the cost of a potential mascot change and the precedent set by other districts weighing a shift from Native American imagery — the committee was supposed to make a recommendation to the board on how to proceed.
Instead, committee chairman Randy Roth ultimately deferred the final decision on the mascot issue to the board, declining to provide a direct recommendation on whether to keep or change the district’s nickname or its Native American warrior-esque mascot.
Facing the Savannah R-III Board in the Savannah Middle School gymnasium alongside three other mascot committee members, Roth said none of the committee’s eight biased members — four representing each side of the issue — changed their minds after months of research and deliberation. The ninth member assigned to be the group’s unbiased chairman, Roth said he didn’t feel comfortable breaking the deadlock, leaving the controversial decision to the elected members of the board.
“I didn’t feel like that was really an appropriate outcome for the committee for one person to just break the tie,” Roth told the board. “So, being that this is a board decision and ultimately the board has to act on this one way or the other, it was a palatable conclusion to make a recommendation if the board decides to make a change.”
Instead of directing the board to go ahead with a mascot change, Roth — joined by committee members Trey Drowns, Evan Couldry and Chaz Lyle — provided a summary of the group’s comprehensive research to help guide the board if it opts to move away from the divisive nickname and logo.
Board President Stancy Bond told The Forum a decision would be made before the board is reorganized after Savannah’s upcoming municipal election in April, eliminating the possibility of a newly-elected member weighing in on the issue the current board has been immersed in since July. There are three candidates — including two incumbents — running for a pair of seats on the seven-person board.
“We’ve been waiting on this to move forward,” Bond said. “I’m very happy that the committee got us the findings that they did, and I’m ready to investigate with the board, talk through it and make a decision. I feel like this decision is a long time coming and I’m ready to make it.”
In a memo to the board obtained by The Forum, the mascot committee suggested a compromise in place of a formal recommendation, noting most committee members approved of the removal of Native American imagery so long as the district holds onto its Savages moniker, first invoked in 1936. This sort of compromise seems to be the most likely path forward — a sentiment Bond expressed both in July and again Monday night after the work session.
“I feel confident that the board will make a good decision based on good research, good facts and a good compromise, so that this decision won’t come up again,” Bond said. “This issue will not come up again.”
One issue the committee made note of in its memo — and detractors have repeatedly cited as a reason to keep the offensive nickname — is the financial cost of new uniforms, paint jobs, gymnasium floors and stationary that would come with a mascot change. Couldry, who helped spearhead the committee’s investigation into the financial impact of moving on from the current mascot and nickname, told the board a potential change would cost the district $500,000.
“In that number, that’s really replacing everything at once,” said Downs, who helped Couldry in cost analysis research. “Obviously, uniforms is a big part of that. Those are on a five-year rotation. … Financially speaking, it would not be a good idea to replace those all at once.”
If the board goes through with a mascot change, the committee recommended a gradual replacement of the district’s uniforms on an as-needed basis. Cost has been a significant point of contention surrounding the issue from both sides of the fence, with anti-change advocates pointing to worsening facilities and teacher salaries as more urgent items in need of funding.
But Bond has repeatedly made clear that funding will not be a deciding factor in whether the board moves forward with any potential change. In July, she took issue with Andrew County residents who have twice denied a tax levy that would have alleviated the district’s funding issues now demanding to have their voice heard in the district’s mascot deliberation.
Bond has consistently been more concerned with what she in September described as “the right thing” to do — though she has yet to publicly make clear her exact stance on the issue. Still, Bond seemed to be most compelled by the testimony of Tiffany Crawford, a member of the mascot committee who emerged from a viewing gallery of 14 people Monday night to note the psychological impacts caused by the use of Native American imagery in sports.
“To expand on what Chaz (Lyle) has said, there is a lot of research that’s been done that explains the psychological damage of the mascot,” Crawford said, cutting into Lyle’s report on mascot best practice to cite an American Psychological Association resolution from 2005. “He’s talking specifically about Native American groups but we also have research from the American Psychological Association on facts the damage that is done, versus an opinion that’s been argued back and forth.”
Bond conceded that it’s clear the Savannah community is opposed to changing the school’s namesake, though it’s one of only eight districts nationwide the committee identified as still utilizing the Savages nickname along with a Native American mascot. And she acknowledged that the board’s decision — no matter what it is — will leave a crowd of angry stakeholders on either side of the issue. But after eight months of vitriol, divisive commentary and calls for her resignation, Bond is ready to vote.
“If you think about it from a monetary perspective, it is a very tough decision. We’ve gone through two failed levies in the past two years,” Bond said. “If you think about it from a psychological and a mental and emotional perspective, it’s an easy decision.
“So where does the compromise come? I think that’s what the board has to decide.”