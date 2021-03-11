BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — A raw public hearing on a proposed tax levy increase saw West Nodaway R-I school district administrators and a school board member defend the direction the district is headed, while placing the blame for poor test scores, neglected building maintenance and the school’s deteriorating financial situation on the previous superintendent.
Before any of the 20 or so community members in attendance at the March 3 meeting had asked a question, Superintendent Mitch Barnes spent nearly an hour explaining the tax levy and, mostly, dispelling misconceptions fed by social media posts — often putting in stark terms the shortcomings of the district he agreed to run last summer, and what he said could be the dire consequences of not approving the levy.
Tax levy proposal
On the April 6 ballot, West Nodaway voters will decide whether to pass a $1 increase per $100 assessed valuation to the district’s tax levy, which, including the debt service levy, would increase the total levy to $5.2292 per $100 assessed valuation if passed. According to data provided by the district, that would rank in the middle of the pack in Nodaway County, putting it slightly ahead of Maryville and behind Northeast Nodaway. Currently, West Nodaway’s total tax levy is the lowest in the county.
The added $1 would bring in about an estimated $256,000 annually.
Primarily, the money would be spent on teacher raises and building maintenance, Barnes said, but he stressed that the money would not go toward luxuries or added items, it would instead go toward shoring up what he repeatedly described as a district in distress.
According to data compiled by the Missouri State Teachers Association, West Nodaway’s base teacher salary of $32,200 for the current school year ranks fifth out of the seven districts in Nodaway County.
Barnes said there are two major reasons the district does not have the money it needs to operate effectively for students: property values in the district have gone down in recent years resulting in less revenue collection, and years of ballooning deficit spending. The problems have been compounded, he said, because not enough of the money that was spent went toward basic maintenance needs.
At several points throughout the meeting, Barnes repeatedly expressed his shock at the state of the district when he arrived as high school principal in 2019, and stressed that the deep-seated issues are not quick fixes.
“Well here’s what’s happening to your school: you’ve had five years of deficit spending; I believe that you were overstaffed,” Barnes told the audience at last week’s meeting. “Your buildings and your infrastructure is going into disrepair. So as I said, when I arrived, I believe that I was charged with improving discipline, improving the academic standing of the school, and then I was made aware that there was financial trouble. …
“These problems were here when I arrived, and I aim to fix them, one way or the other. If you don’t want them fixed, I don’t know what to tell you — vote ‘no.’ If you want to try to fix it, vote ‘yes,’ work together, try to be positive.”
Maintenance problems
During the meeting, Barnes laid out a laundry list of infrastructure issues that he said had not been addressed in several years, and took issue with some social media posts that had decried a list of potential maintenance needs released by the district as unnecessary.
“This list has been highly assaulted by a lot of people,” Barnes said. “This list was put together very quickly for a twofold purpose: the first purpose was, if the levy passed, No. 1, we needed to look at giving teachers a raise just to keep up with everybody else. No. 2, there’s a lot of stuff around here that’s just falling apart, so this was thrown together very quickly. There’s stuff that needs to be looked at that’s not even on this list.”
Perhaps most notable of the items on the list was mold on the carpets in the elementary side of the building.
Barnes said he was notified by a custodian that the mold had been present for “five or six years.”
“So I go over there, and almost every carpet over there’s got mold on it,” he said.
Each summer, the mold would be sprayed, swept off, and then the carpets professionally cleaned. However, Barnes said that the carpet cleaning only added to the cycle of mold because the carpet cleaners would leave the carpets wet over the summer, increasing moisture in the rooms. He said the company that handles the school’s automated heat pump system monitored extremely high humidity levels.
“It’s a problem,” Barnes said. “Your elementary building now, I will tell you, there’s mold in the carpet. If it gets cleaned the way it’s always been cleaned, and the humidity (stays the same), mold will grow in every room over there.”
He said the cost of correcting the issue and replacing the carpet would be around $70,000.
“My kids wouldn’t go to school where there’s mold in the carpet if people weren’t going to fix it,” Barnes said.
Other items included some toilet seats that haven’t been replaced since 1994, drains in a science classroom that haven’t worked in at least 7 years, leaking walls and ceilings and ensuing water damage.
“You’ve spent all the money doing other things, you can’t afford to fix them,” Barnes said of the maintenance issues. “I go to the bus barn and the bus barn door (doesn’t) work. What happened? Well, it quit working so we stuck a crowbar in there. That’s everywhere you go around this place. So money’s been spent on personnel. There was $100,000 spent down at the ballpark probably, I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing. … It wasn’t spent on little things, it just wasn’t taken care of.”
Finances
The first budget Barnes presented to the board was balanced, the first time the district had projected a balanced budget since at least 2016-2017, Barnes said. He got it there primarily by reducing personnel, which he has said was too large for a district of West Nodaway’s size — a little more than 250 students. In particular, he has pointed to elementary Spanish and two counselors as luxuries the district did not need.
Overall, 14 employees were laid off, and Barnes said he had recommended cutting more — a list he said he would likely need to revisit if the tax levy does not pass.
“I have told the board if I had to make cuts, what they would be,” he said. “Up to six more people.”
Barnes said the Spanish teacher told him that the 20 minutes per week of instruction time that elementary students received in Spanish wasn’t valuable.
“That’s why it was taken away,” Barnes said. “Do they need to learn to speak Spanish in the world we live in? Probably so. But when the Spanish teacher tells me that she doesn’t think it’s valuable, then I feel like I’ve got the go-ahead to say, let’s not do it.
“I don’t want to fire the Spanish teacher. There are two districts in Nodaway County that (had elementary) Spanish teachers: Maryville, West Nodaway. Do I think that’s a luxury? I would say it is for us. Do I think it’s a good luxury? Absolutely I think it’s a good luxury,” but he could not justify the cost when trying to balance the budget, he said.
Additionally, elementary principal Dana Barnes said that the district ultimately had to put its resources into improving student performance in areas in which they’re measured. Spanish is not one of those areas.
Community member Herb Snodderley said that kind of thinking would not be beneficial to West Nodaway’s students.
“What I was hearing from here is, you have education, and then you have Spanish, and it’s not related,” Snodderley told administrators during the hearing. “I mean, that’s kind of the way it came across here, that we don’t have time to teach and have Spanish.”
Mitch Barnes pointed out that Spanish is still offered to high school students, and reiterated that the elementary Spanish teacher had told him that the limited instruction time was not valuable anyway.
“Well, maybe the issue should be maybe you need more,” Snodderley said. “… I mean, I couldn’t speak a word of Spanish if I had to — I would like to, but I never had the opportunity to learn it — but I’m just saying, don’t put it off as something either/or, and that’s kind of the vibe I got from you guys, is that if you took time out for Spanish, you’re going to lose out on education.”
Dana Barnes said that with student performance so low, coupled with the budget crunch, there are only imperfect options remaining.
“Well I think you have to prioritize, is what I’m saying,” she said. “Do we want our kids to be able to read and write and do math, or do we want them to be able to speak Spanish?”
Academic performance
And over the past five years of testing, West Nodaway’s math and English language arts scores in particular have consistently lagged behind their Nodaway County counterparts.
Between 2015-2019 — the most recent standardized testing data available since statewide scores were not recorded due to COVID-19 in 2020 — West Nodaway students consistently scored lower than students at other county schools.
However, because of frequently changed tests, it is difficult to compare growth year to year across a number of years. The 2018 English and math tests, however, are comparable, and show that the percentage of West Nodaway students who scored in the “advanced” or “proficient” categories in the math test was slightly lower in 2019 than in 2018, and the percentage of students who scored in those categories on the ELA test went up slightly.
In the previous set of back-to-back comparable years, 2015-2016, West Nodaway scores regressed significantly, with the number of students scoring in the top two categories down more than 10 percent in English and nearly 3 percent in math.
Although the comparisons are imperfect because of the variations in test standards, the new administration led by the Barneses are clearly not satisfied with the results.
“I looked at the academic progress of the West Nodaway R-I school district: it’s terrible,” Mitch Barnes said of when he first arrived as a high school principal. “I told this board when I interviewed with them: we’ve got some academic problems here we need to fix. So even as high school principal, I spent time over there sitting in elementary classrooms.”
Mitch Barnes said that he was surprised by a lack of discipline among both students and teachers.
“When I came, for example, on the high school side, they had eight hours a day,” he said. “One of them wasn’t an intervention hour, the last hour of the day was, these teachers created whatever they wanted to do — underwater basket weaving, dart shooting — and the last hour of the day, that’s what they did: they were doing nothing.
“So, the last hour of the day now, we do two-week grade checks: every two weeks, we check your grades. If you got a D or an F, you’re on the intervention list. If you got an F, you don’t have a choice: you’re going to academic intervention if I’ve got to come and get you and walk you there. We put academic intervention in place on the high school side. So, we tried to do a lot of these little things to increase our academic success.”
On the elementary side, Mitch Barnes said he had been particularly perturbed by math classes, which he said did not include instruction in math fact fluency. Math fact fluency is the memorization of basic math, like multiplication tables and simple addition problems, through repetition — often using timed components to challenge students to give answers to the problems as quickly as possible. Studies have shown that the method helps students form the foundations to more easily figure out more complicated math problems later on.
Previous administration
From beginning to end, administrators and the one board member who answered questions from the public, board President Amanda Walker, pointed to the previous administrators, and former Superintendent Shannon Nolte in particular, as having made poor decisions that have led the district to the myriad maintenance, financial and academic issues it faces.
Walker, who spearheaded a contingent of board members that opted not to extend Nolte and former elementary principal Holly Brady’s contracts last year, was particularly blunt in her assessment.
“I didn’t trust the previous administration,” she said. “I trust this (one) now.”
Walker said that she and other board members were unaware of many of the ongoing maintenance issues.
“I didn’t know that we had a gaping hole with mold growing on our uniforms,” she said. “I had no idea. And not just me, none of us did.”
Walker indicated that in hindsight, she felt Nolte had not been forthright with what issues were present in the district, and was quick to approve expenditures — though they had to be approved by the board.
“A coach would walk in and say, ‘I want this,’” she said. “A teacher would walk in and say, ‘I want this,’ and it was spent.”
Although no board member ever indicated any such issues publicly, Walker said she did not think she could trust the direction Nolte was taking the district.
“If I could go back four years ago and know — and I think I’m not the only board member that feels that way, (including) ones who aren’t here anymore — a slick talker,” she said of Nolte. “He could spin you around the room. Do I regret it? Yeah. Do I wish (things were different)? Yeah. Do I take blame? Yeah. I trust (Mitch Barnes) and I trust Dana. I can tell you, it was actually one of our citizens who said, ‘You know we’re hitting way out of our league.’ We are. Our kids are learning, the building’s getting fixed. We’re going the right direction and it’s changed.”
However, Walker and all other board members present were silent when one resident asked if anyone had ever questioned any of the expenditures. No board member answered the question, though Walker had said earlier in the meeting that “we’re not school budget experts,” and she relied on the superintendent to supply her with any relevant information. Previous Forum reports show that votes on expenditures, especially budgets, rarely were anything but unanimous.
“I am disappointed in the comments that have been mentioned,” Nolte said in an emailed statement to The Forum on Sunday after being apprised of the meeting. “My goals and vision for the school district aligned with the school board who hired me. Professionally it is not my place to speak about the details of the situation.”
In the months leading up to the board declining to offer Nolte a contract extension in February 2020, no board members gave any indication in public meetings of any specific dissatisfaction with the direction of the district or with Nolte in particular. And after the board’s vote to not offer an extension, board members consistently refused to answer questions from the public and from teachers about the decision. All discussion of the direction of the district’s administration was held in closed session.
The lack of communication with the public during that period irked some in attendance at last week’s hearing, who called on the board to better communicate with constituents about its decisions.
After last week’s meeting, Walker declined to expand on why she said she did not trust Nolte.
“I love these students, I believe in this school, and I believe we are on the right path right now,” she said. “And I would like to continue that path moving forward. I want the best for our school, and the past is the past. I believe in what we’re doing right now.”