MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University, during Homecoming activities Saturday, dedicated a new campus landmark that exhibits the university’s pride while honoring the institution’s 10th president and first lady.
The new statue depicting Bobby Bearcat stands east of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse near College Park Drive and was placed Oct. 13 in honor of John and Denise Jasinski for their service to Northwest and the community, a news release from the university said.
The statue was made possible by Ron Houston, a friend of Northwest who has generously supported numerous building projects and academic initiatives. Born and raised in nearby Hopkins, Houston attended Northwest for three years as a pre-engineering major and then completed his industrial engineering degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Today, he is president of J.L. Houston Company, a manufacturer of steel storage tanks.
“Universities across the nation have erected statues of their mascots for decades,” Northwest Interim President Clarence Green said during Saturday’s dedication ceremony. “What makes us stand apart from everyone else is ours is Bobby Bearcat. What we have before us is a representation of family, culture, connection, a rich history and great pride. Future students, current students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends now have another university symbol on our campus to take pride in. Our campus will continue to change, but something that will remain constant and an image of our great community will be this statue.”
Northwest adopted its nickname in 1916 after being dubbed “Bearcats” by an opposing coach. Though variations appeared at events and on Homecoming floats, it wasn’t until the 1970s that a Bobby Bearcat costume was created by the art department and worn at Bearcat athletics contests.
Brandon Crandall, a freelance sculpture artist, designed and sculpted the statue with the goal of presenting the figure as a source of Northwest pride while honoring the university’s beloved mascot. The bronze statue, stands about 8 feet tall and weighs 650 pounds.
John Jasinski served as president of Northwest from 2009 until last spring, in addition to serving as a faculty member, department chair and associate provost at the university from 1986-2001. Under his leadership, the university maintained peer-leading metrics across measures such as retention, graduation, placement, student satisfaction, student engagement and composite financial index as part of its proud history of performance excellence.
Denise Jasinski, in addition to serving as Northwest’s first lady, was a homemaker, raising the couple’s four children and two dogs. She also was an active community member, volunteering as executive director of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish and its Catholic school, and with North Star Advocacy Center, a resource for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. She also worked at Northwest from 1991 to 1998 as the academic coordinator for Upward Bound.
While the Jasinskis could not attend Saturday’s dedication, Joe, the second of their four children, was present on their behalf.
“This statue, Bobby Bearcat, represents all that’s good about Northwest — the high performance culture, good people focused on achieving great things together, and of course, being a Bearcat, learning, connecting, caring and showing pride,” Joe said. “It represents a town built on family values, a special community, a special family. I know my parents are deeply grateful not only for this incredible honor but for each and every moment our family was blessed to have living here with all of you. They gave so much of themselves in uplifting Northwest in the community and our entire family is extremely thankful to have been a part of a much larger effort to enhance the standing of both the university and our community.”