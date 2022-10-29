Bobby Bearcat statue

Northwest Missouri State University celebrated a new statue of Bobby Bearcat on Sunday, dedicated to former president and first lady John and Denise Jasinski. From left to right are Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi; sculpture artist Brandon Crandall; Northwest friend and donor Ron Houston; Joe Jasinski, son of John and Denise Jasinski; and Northwest Interim President Clarence Green.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University, during Homecoming activities Saturday, dedicated a new campus landmark that exhibits the university’s pride while honoring the institution’s 10th president and first lady.

The new statue depicting Bobby Bearcat stands east of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse near College Park Drive and was placed Oct. 13 in honor of John and Denise Jasinski for their service to Northwest and the community, a news release from the university said.

