MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents last week took its latest step toward finding the institution’s next president by approving a national search prospectus to be shared with individuals who indicate their interest in the role.

The 11-page document provides details about the opportunity available at Northwest for prospective candidates as well as the requirements of the role and the next president’s desired traits and experiences. It also includes key attributes of Northwest and the Maryville community.

