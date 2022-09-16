MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents last week took its latest step toward finding the institution’s next president by approving a national search prospectus to be shared with individuals who indicate their interest in the role.
The 11-page document provides details about the opportunity available at Northwest for prospective candidates as well as the requirements of the role and the next president’s desired traits and experiences. It also includes key attributes of Northwest and the Maryville community.
Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm assisting Northwest with the recruitment of its next president, produced the document based on information it gathered from university stakeholders last month during a series of input sessions and through an online survey.
“I think it’s a very strong summary of what we’re looking for, who we are and what we would provide in the way of an environment to someone who is interested in being a university president,” said John Moore, the chair of the Board of Regents, in a news release.
According to the release, the Presidential Search Committee, which consists of 15 people representing varied Northwest stakeholder groups, expects to begin its review of applicants in November and the university anticipates selecting and announcing its 11th president in spring 2023. For more information about Northwest’s presidential search, visit nwmissouri.edu/presidentsearch.
In other business, the Board of Regents:
- Approved appointments of one full-time faculty member and 17 adjunct instructors to teach during the 2022-23 academic year.
- Approved the appointment of University Police Officer Tanner McKinney per Missouri Revised Statute 174.700.
- Approved a one-time retention payment for benefit-eligible employees who are employed at Northwest as of Oct. 1, 2022, and stay employed at the university through Feb. 1, 2023.
- Approved university goals for FY23, which include a more comprehensive focus on the university’s enrollment mix.