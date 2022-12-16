GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt R-VII Superintendent Jeff Blackford has accepted a new position and will leave the district after the end of this school year.
Blackford said he has accepted a position in the School of Education at Northwest Missouri State University, his alma mater. His last day at Nodaway-Holt will be June 30.
“I wish nothing more than the best for the Nodaway-Holt Family and Community that has given me so much and I know with the outstanding Board, Staff, and Students that Nodaway-Holt will continue to prosper,” he said in an email to The Forum. “It has been a privilege to work with each and every one and I will forever treasure the experiences.”
Blackford said the district will use the Missouri Association of Rural Education to assist with finding his replacement.
Blackford took over at Nodaway-Holt in the summer of 2017, after previously serving as superintendent at the Rich Hill R-IV School District, superintendent of the Chilhowee R-IV School District, principal at Rock Port R-II and teaching physical education and health at North Nodaway High School after graduating from Northwest in 2004 with a master’s in education.