Jeff Blackford

Nodaway-Holt Superintendent 

GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt R-VII Superintendent Jeff Blackford has accepted a new position and will leave the district after the end of this school year.

Blackford said he has accepted a position in the School of Education at Northwest Missouri State University, his alma mater. His last day at Nodaway-Holt will be June 30.

