Leisha Beckenmeyer Barry

Leisha Beckemeyer Barry

Northwest Foundation

Board president

MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors sets goals for the next fiscal year and beyond, Bob Burrell passed the gavel this summer to Leisha Beckemeyer Barry, having completed a period that was one of the most successful in the university’s history, according to a press release from the institution.

The Northwest Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, develops and stewards philanthropic resources for the benefit of Northwest Missouri State University and its students. Board members traditionally serve two consecutive three-year terms, and leaders are elected to serve two years in their respective roles. The board meets three times per year on the Northwest campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags