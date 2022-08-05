MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors sets goals for the next fiscal year and beyond, Bob Burrell passed the gavel this summer to Leisha Beckemeyer Barry, having completed a period that was one of the most successful in the university’s history, according to a press release from the institution.
The Northwest Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, develops and stewards philanthropic resources for the benefit of Northwest Missouri State University and its students. Board members traditionally serve two consecutive three-year terms, and leaders are elected to serve two years in their respective roles. The board meets three times per year on the Northwest campus.
“The Foundation has risen to the occasion and serves the needs of the university,” Burrell said in a statement. “I think we’re a very important player in its long-term success, and we expect to remain to be an influential force on behalf of Northwest.”
Burrell, who joined the board in 2014 and is active with the Colorado chapter of the Northwest Alumni Association, presided over the 36-member volunteer board during the last two years. Barry, a board member since 2017 and vice president the last two years, transitioned to her term as president during the board’s July session while Burrell became immediate past president. Ted Place, a 1999 alumnus, is beginning his term as president-elect.
As she begins in her new role as Foundation Board president, Barry said she is aware of the need to continue building and strengthening bonds with alumni and donors that will help Northwest continue to prosper. The Foundation Board also will play a role in the university’s process of seeking its next president while supporting Interim President Clarence Green during the upcoming academic year.
“We’re at a critical time with the University,” Barry said. “We’re looking forward to working with Dr. Green over the next year and certainly looking forward to what the future holds with a new president coming on board, too. But really it’s about bringing us back to the mission of the Foundation.”