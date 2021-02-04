MARYVILLE, Mo. — Justin Mallett, Northwest Missouri State University associate provost of Diversity and Inclusion, briefly summarized his office’s mid-year report at the Northwest Missouri Board of Regents meeting Jan. 28 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom.
After a summer where the national news heavily featured topics of racial inequity, the university adopted an inclusive excellence framework to plan and execute training and education, policies and process among numerous other tasks involving metrics and assessments.
“So instead of athletics working on one thing and finance working on another thing, we’re all working collectively to build an inclusive campus community,” Mallett said.
He explained some of the steps taken by the university through the fall semester to address issues of race and overall diversity and inclusion on campus and in the Maryville community.
“This entire campus has worked hard, but we can’t relax,” Mallett said noting that the university has to continue to have discussions. “… One of the things we’re doing because we can’t rest on this is we’re expanding into the community as well. We want to make sure that our Maryville community is also comfortable having discussions on diversity and inclusion, because we can’t continue to say, ‘Well Maryville is a racist institution, a racist town, insensitive,’ or anything like that, but not provide a blueprint or a framework to not be that way.”
Regent Jason Klindt, asked if Mallett wanted to clarify and expand on his statement.
“Sure,” Mallett said. “So what I mean by that is, for our underrepresented population that’s in Maryville sometimes the belief is that we don’t have the resources that are available … and if we’re not bringing those things into our community — that’s a move of insensitivity. The way our younger generation thinks nowadays, they will say, because of that insensitivity, they immediately go to racism.”
Last summer local university students, staff, faculty and community members took to the streets in peaceful protest following the killing George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Following that and the release of a video of an incoming Northwest student insensitively re-enacting the killing, Northwest sent out a campus climate survey which only 8.6 percent of students completed.
And while Mallett told the board he was disappointed with that response following the summer’s level of activity, he believes the steps taken provide transparency, “letting our students know and making them aware that we are addressing that issue in real time as opposed to not knowing if the issue is being taken care of.”
One of those steps is the Bearcat Equity Program, where faculty, staff, students and members of the public may share a concern or experience about inequality, which became available in the fall.
Last week, Matt Baker, vice president of Student Affairs, told regents that the new tool was put in place because students were sharing through social media occurrences, that the university didn’t know was happening.
“That was probably one of the most concerning things,” he said, noting that the program is just the starting point for someone who has experienced a problem. From there, the report is sent to the correct department for follow-up action.
Baker said 15 reports had been made using the online reporting form during the fall semester. Each one has been closed, some without action, because when following up, the reporting party didn’t respond. Others were closed with satisfactory outcomes and some not.
“Some people wish there was more to be done, but I feel very strongly that we’re on the right path with making sure we know what’s happening and making sure that it is addressed,” he said.
Starting last week, the university created a Bias Response Team of campus stakeholders to review the types of incidents being reported on campus. Baker said it’s a good example of expanding the responsibility for this focus to all departments as the university works on its campus culture.
COVID-19 update
Clarence Green, university police chief and vice president of culture, told the board about campus status regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Jan. 28 meeting, he said there were currently fewer than 10 cases of the virus within the on- and off-campus population, faculty and staff.
Green noted that the university has created three teams: a vaccination team, an academic team and a well-being committee.
The vaccination team helped deliver the university’s first vaccinations and he said it was a very positive experience.
“It has given us a lot of hope for our future as well,” he said.
The academic team gathered to select educational spaces that need changes, such as a larger classroom, or to be moved online or shifted back to an in-person location.
The well-being committee is focused on employee well-being and is gathering resources to help, with what Green called a “spike,” where employee well-being suffered because of a lot of the changes.
Board president John Moore asked how the university has so far avoided a new spike in cases following the semester break.
“The spike just didn’t happen,” he said. “... Have you and your team talked about why that might have been the case?”
Green said he thinks a lot of the student population might be asymptomatic and that compliance with masks and social distancing “is pretty good.”
He also noted that the “younger population experiences COVID different, and so I imagine they may be dealing with it on their own and not reporting it as much.”
Northwest President John Jasinski spoke about last week’s mass vaccination event held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, where 700 county residents were inoculated against the virus. The event came together through internal and external partnerships between the university and the Nodaway County Health Department and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and numerous student and community volunteers.
Regent Mel Tjeerdsma expressed his positive feelings about the event. He noted the ease with which people were able to be vaccinated in compared to the difficulty of a similar event in Johnson County, where people had to stand outside.
State-funded deferred maintenance roof projects
Regents approved the university to move forward with state-funded roof projects to not exceed $2 million. The university will receive nearly $2.8 million of the $68 million in federal funding released by Gov. Mike Parson for deferred maintenance projects at public higher education institutions.
Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, told the board the university plans to use 71 percent of the funds to replace roofing on the Garrett-Strong Science Building – 14,000 square feet, Martindale Hall – 15,000 square feet and Colden Hall – 28,000 square feet.
The board authorized Jasinski and Carrick to award a contract to a successful bidder.
Northwest plans to use the remainder of the funds for masonry work, HVAC improvements and water valve replacements. The university also plans to remove a water tower located west of Garrett-Strong. According to a news release, the tower was completed in 1967 to serve the high-rise residence halls. Northwest has determined the structure “is beyond its usefulness and a safety hazard.”
The deferred maintenance projects have a projected completion date of October 2021.
Other news
- The board approved appointing 12 adjunct faculty to teach in the spring 2021 semester: Darbi Bauman, Connie Beaumont, Karen Cangelose, Kathy Crawford, Linda Greason, Jennifer Johnson, Robin Shamberger, Madeline Sherman, Lauren Strutzman, Patricia VanCleave, Robert Armstrong and Kimberly Ohler. Armstrong and Ohler will teach at Northwest’s satellite campus in Gladstone, Missouri.
- Regents approved bylaw revisions for its governing rules. Klindt noted that the board might consider evaluating the bylaws more frequently. Moore spoke at length about the board’s need to self-evaluate operational processes and committees to be sure it’s meeting all requirements. He and Regent Roxanna Swaney have identified a few including 25 responsibilities listed in the bylaws. The two plan to spend the next month evaluating those responsibilities and bring it back to the board for input.