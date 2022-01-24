TRENTON, Mo. — North Central Missouri College has announced the names of students with academic achievements on the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 fall semester.
Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Albany
Breanna Elder, Dean
Christopher Scott, Dean
Tammy Wilson, President
Burlington Junction
Erin Cook, Dean
Graham
Rebecca Johnson, Dean
Hopkins
Saylor Brown, Dean
Maryville
Mackenzie Buyas, President
Lacy Carlson, President
Emily Cassavaugh, Dean
Mickenzie Nelson, President
Mound City
Tracie Bevering, Dean
Jessie Nowling, President
Oregon
Maddisyn Martin, President
Devon Verbick, President
Pickering
Kirsten Bull, Dean
Lexi Harger, Dean
Jordan Jenkins, Dean
Ravenwood
Daniel Baumli, President
Brea Miller, Dean
Taylor Spire, Dean
Rosendale
Ashley Wilson, President
Savannah
Kaia Calloway, President
Shelby Chambers, Dean
Jaymee Dennis, President
John Gilbert, President
Brookelyn Graves, Dean
Brooklyn Herbert, Dean
Chase Spoonemore, President
Hadlyn Snipes, President
Drew Welch, Dean
Stanberry
Jyssica Rosier, President