TRENTON, Mo. — North Central Missouri College has announced the names of students with academic achievements on the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 fall semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

Albany

Breanna Elder, Dean

Christopher Scott, Dean

Tammy Wilson, President

Burlington Junction

Erin Cook, Dean

Graham

Rebecca Johnson, Dean

Hopkins

Saylor Brown, Dean

Maryville

Mackenzie Buyas, President

Lacy Carlson, President

Emily Cassavaugh, Dean

Mickenzie Nelson, President

Mound City

Tracie Bevering, Dean

Jessie Nowling, President

Oregon

Maddisyn Martin, President

Devon Verbick, President

Pickering

Kirsten Bull, Dean

Lexi Harger, Dean

Jordan Jenkins, Dean

Ravenwood

Daniel Baumli, President

Brea Miller, Dean

Taylor Spire, Dean

Rosendale

Ashley Wilson, President

Savannah

Kaia Calloway, President

Shelby Chambers, Dean

Jaymee Dennis, President

John Gilbert, President

Brookelyn Graves, Dean

Brooklyn Herbert, Dean

Chase Spoonemore, President

Hadlyn Snipes, President

Drew Welch, Dean

Stanberry

Jyssica Rosier, President

