GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education last week agreed to roll back half of a proposed tax levy increase after three community members spoke against an increase during a public hearing.
Each school district in the county and the city of Maryville held required hearings this month to allow the public to weigh in on the annual tax rates. Usually, the hearings come and go without any public interest since the rates are largely tied to a state formula.
So when three community members showed up to the hearing just before the regular Nodaway-Holt school board meeting on Aug. 17, the board took notice and took their concerns seriously.
The speakers cited rising costs of many taxpayers, including those who might be on fixed incomes, as a chief concern — adding a tax levy increase would only be another cost increase, they said.
Because of Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, which limits tax increases without explicit voter approval, school districts are generally not allowed to generate more tax revenue than the year prior after cost-of-living adjustments without a corresponding increase in property values.
Each year, the state auditor’s office figures each school district’s tax levy ceiling — the highest the rate can be set without crossing the Hancock line — that is based on the district’s assessed property valuations and taking into account inflation.
In Nodaway-Holt’s case, that would have seen the tax levy go up about 10 cents from $4.1962 per $100 assessed valuation last year.
Instead, the board took into account the feedback from the public and agreed on a 5-cent rollback from the ceiling, setting the total levy at $4.2505 per $100 assessed valuation for the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Jeff Blackford said the difference would come out to around $24,600 each for this year and next year.
“We’d get by,” he said. “We’ll be fine.”
Because total assessed valuation is only calculated in even-numbered years, that essentially locks the rolled back tax rate in for two years. Then for the 2024-25 school year, the district will have the option of returning to the full ceiling with the recalculation of assessed valuation.
- Board members reviewed a $22,725 bid by GameTime Athletics to provide clay for the baseball field in Skidmore. In June, the city of Skidmore secured a $19,800 grant to help pay for the upgrade, which would bring the field up to the standards needed to play sanctioned games there. Board members generally indicated they would be willing to make up the difference out of the school’s funds but did not take any formal action and will continue coordinating with Skidmore officials on the next steps.
- The board approved a 50-cent increase to the non-certified salary schedule.
- The board approved increasing the certified staff training stipend by $500.