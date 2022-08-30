Nodaway-Holt School building - sign (copy)
The Nodaway-Holt Board of Education halved its levy increase after community members offer conerns.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education last week agreed to roll back half of a proposed tax levy increase after three community members spoke against an increase during a public hearing.

Each school district in the county and the city of Maryville held required hearings this month to allow the public to weigh in on the annual tax rates. Usually, the hearings come and go without any public interest since the rates are largely tied to a state formula.

