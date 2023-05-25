MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local resident Joe Meyer spoke at last week’s Maryville R-II Board of Education meeting about the speed and safety of students driving in the parking lot.
Upon arrival at school on April 21, Meyer’s son Cooper, a junior at the time, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. According to a social media post, Cooper “slid a pretty good distance on the concrete,” incurring a case of road rash and his femur was broken.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told The Forum by phone on Tuesday that Meyer was expressing concerns to the board.
“He wants to make sure we do something permanent to kinda curb and slow the speed down in the parking lot,” he said. “I could imagine if that happened to my son, and (Meyer’s) been very good to work with.”
Meyer told The Forum on Tuesday that he met with administrators a few days after the incident to discuss options for slowing traffic and he felt like his concerns were met with understanding and action.
“One of the things that was important to (Cooper), was that they change the flow of traffic so people aren’t as likely to speed through there,” Meyer said. “... It sounds to me like they’re going to do it. They’ve got the temporary barricades up now. I just wanted to speak at the school board meeting just to get it on record so that hopefully it now becomes a permanent solution to the problem.”
Nearly immediately, the district erected traffic cones to direct traffic entering the parking lot.
Meyer said his son was happy to see the change on the school campus and that he’s recovering well.
“He’s on crutches for six weeks, but other than that he’s in good spirits,” Meyer said.
Lightfoot said that the students understood how the new traffic flow was supposed to happen, but that the district would like some signage to help visitors that may need more direction.
“After events, I think visitors kind of get confused,” he said. “When we get something permanent, we gotta get some better signage up.”
Lightfoot said the district is looking at a Phase 1 plan for the high school next year that may include a permanent feature like an island that will help slow and direct traffic.
“I was very happy with the response I got,” Meyer said. “... I think it’s gonna work. I think it’s a pretty simple thing that will probably really help out a lot. I mean the entrance used to just kind of be a free-for-all, it was. It was like playing Russian Roulette almost.”
Policies
Board members held a second reading of several Missouri School Boards’ Association policies last week including Policy KC: Community Engagement which details how the board plans to interact with the community.
Lightfoot said Tuesday that the policy provided by MSBA is required following the passage of Senate Bill 68l last year. According to the MSBA explanation of the policy, the district must seek community input and complete the plan prior to July 1.
According to the new policy, “the board recognizes the importance of ongoing community engagement in supporting the district’s mission and is committed to engaging the community in meaningful and intentional ways.”
Lightfoot said that he plans to put out one more survey to the public before a third and final reading of the policy during a June meeting.
“... just to get ideas from the community if there’s anything else we can do to increase community involvement ...,” he said.
The board is also updating policy BDDH-2: Public Participation at Board Meetings.
There are two BDDH versions available to school districts, the Maryville district is looking at the second of the two for districts that don’t allow a public comment period during board meetings.
Both versions of the policy that are being updated following last year’s passage of SB 681 allow members of the public to add items to the board’s agenda, setting requirements and procedures.
Other news
- The board approved several bids for the 2023-2024 school year such as fuel, diesel, visually impaired services, orientation and mobility services and physical therapy services.
- Board members approved the 2023-2024 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Plan
- The board also approved the 2023-2024 Lunchtime Solutions fixed-price food service renewal. According to Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz’s report, prices will go up 10 cents for both breakfast and lunch next year.
- District staff have been working through a fairly rigorous training schedule for the transition to Infinite Campus, a new student information system. Klotz’s report said that as they approach the handoff point, the anxiety level is a little elevated.
- Maryville High School has been recognized by niche.com in its selection of “2023 Best High Schools in Missouri,” according to MHS Principal Thom Alvarez’s report.
- In Adam Townsend’s building and grounds report, he noted that workers completed an internal audit and realignment of the district’s existing telephone landlines. After combining uses on several lines and disconnecting some unneeded ones, the district will save around $3,900 per year.
- Hartford Steam Boiler inspected the district’s boilers, tanks and air compressors and certified the decommissioning of the steam boilers at Eugene Field Elementary School. According to Townsend’s report, the boilers have been disconnected in accordance with state statutes since the district no longer plans to use them. All of the classrooms at EFE are currently heated with rooftop units.
Personnel
Resignations
- Sherra Weldon, computer applications at the middle school, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
- Ashleigh Lint, paraprofessional at the elementary school, effective May 12, 2023
Recommendations for Employment
- Kristi Snodderley, 2023-24 paraprofessional at early childhood center
- Jamie Henggeler, 2023-24 math interventionist (.4 FTE) at the middle school
- Abbey Rankin, 2023-24 computer applications at the middle school
- Max Spitzmiller, 2023-24 paraprofessional (credit recovery) at the high school
- Alyssa Pace, 2023-24 auxiliary sponsor (flags) at the high school
- Alyssa Rezac, 2023-24 head volleyball coach at the high school
- Karl Stetter, evening custodian at elementary school, effective May 22, 2023
Extra Duty Assignments
- Clint Lawyer, 2023-24 assistant football coach at middle school